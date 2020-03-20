Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces terms and subscription record date of capital raising through issuance of common shares and preferred shares B

SKFH announces terms and subscription record date of capital raising through issuance of common shares and preferred shares B

2020-03-20

1. Date of the resolution by the board of directors or decision by the

Company: 2020/03/20

2. Number of shares issued:

420,000,000 shares of common shares and 222,000,000 shares of preferred shares B

3. Par Value per share:

NT$10 for both common shares and preferred shares B

4. Total monetary amount of the issue: depends on the issue price

5. Issue price:

The Chairman will be authorized to set the issue price on the pricing date in accordance with the stipulations of 'Self-regulation Measures for Underwriters Providing Guidance to Companies in Raising and Issuing Negotiable Securities'.

6. Number of shares subscribed by or allocated to employees:

63,000,000 shares of common shares and 33,300,000 shares of preferred shares B

7. Ratio of shares subscribed by existing shareholders:

75% of the total number of newly issued shares, or 315,000,000 common shares and 166,500,000 preferred shares B, are reserved for subscription by existing shareholders according to their respective holding as stated in shareholders' register book on the subscription record date.

Every 1,000 shares can be allocated with 24.91906791 common shares and every 1,000 shares can be allocated with 13.17150732 preferred shares B.

8. Number of shares publicly sold:

10% of the total number of newly issued shares, or 42,000,000 common shares and 22,200,000 of preferred shares B, are reserved for subscription by the public

9. Method of handling fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the deadline:

Where a fractional percentage of the original shares being held by a shareholder is insufficient to subscribe for one new share, the fractional percentages of the original shares being held by several shareholders may be combined for joint subscription of one or more integral new shares or for subscription of new shares in the name of a single shareholder.

Fractional shares and shares left unsubscribed by original shareholders and employees may be open for subscription by specific person or persons through negotiation. The Chairman is authorized to handle the negotiation and settlement of the relevant matters.

10. Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares:

The rights and obligations of the newly issued common shares are the same as the existing common shares. The rights and obligations and other substantial issuance conditions of the Company's preferred shares B are as below:

(1) The dividend yield is set at '7-year IRS + the fixed rate' per annum on the issue price at record date for pricing. Chairman is authorized to determine the fixed rate within the range of 【2.2%~4.2%】. The IRS rate will be reset every 7 years. The record date for pricing is one business day prior to the pricing date and the record date for reset is two business days prior to the interest rate reset date. The IRS rate is the arithmetic mean of 7-year IRS rates appearing on Reuters pages 'TAIFXIRS' and 'COSMOS3' at 11:00 a.m. (Taipei time) on the relevant record date. If such rate cannot be obtained, the company will determine the rate based on reasonable market price with good faith.

(2) Cash dividends will be paid annually. Once the Company's audited financial statements have been recognized at the annual general meeting of the shareholders, the Board of Directors shall be authorized to set the payment date for the distribution of the payable preferred share dividends for the previous year. Dividend distributions in issuance and redemption years shall be calculated based on the actual number of days the preferred shares remained outstanding in that year.

(3) If the Company posts earnings in its final accounts, in accordance with applicable laws, it shall first be used for payment of tax obligations and making up of losses, then set aside as legal reserve and allocated or reversed to the special reserve fund. The remaining earnings, if any, may first be used to distribute preferred share dividends of the year.

(4) The Company has sole discretion on the distribution of preferred share dividends. If no earnings are posted in the final accounts or earnings posted are insufficient to distribute preferred share dividends, or if a preferred share dividend distribution will cause the Company' s capital adequacy ratio to fall below the minimum requirement stipulated by the law or the competent authorities, or based on other necessary considerations, the Company may resolve not to distribute preferred share dividends without it being deemed as an event of default. The undistributed dividends or the deficit of dividends will not be accumulated for deferred payment in the subsequent years where there are earnings.

(5) Shareholders of preferred shares may not participate in the distribution of cash and stock dividends of the common shares derived from earnings or reserves.

(6) Preferred shareholders have priority over common shareholders for distribution of the Company' s residual property. All preferred shareholders rank pari passu for repayment, but such is capped at the issuance price.

(7) Preferred shareholders have no right to vote or elect, but are entitled to be elected as directors at shareholders' meeting. Preferred shareholders have the right to vote at preferred shareholders' meeting and at shareholders' meeting where items on the agenda would affect rights and obligations of preferred shareholders.

(8) Preferred shares may not be converted to common shares. Preferred shareholders have no right to request the Company to redeem the preferred shares they hold.

(9) Preferred shares have no maturity date, though the Company may redeem all or a part of the outstanding issued preferred shares at any time after seventh anniversary of the preferred shares issuance date. Unredeemed preferred shares continue to carry rights and obligations of the issuance conditions set forth under this article. In the year of a redemption of preferred shares, if the Company resolves to distribute dividends, dividends to be distributed up to the redemption date shall be calculated by the actual number of days of the year issued and outstanding.

(10) Preferred shares have the same pre-emptive right as common shareholders for newly issued shares.

(11) Distributions of preferred share dividends shall be in the order in which the preferred shares are issued.

11. Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:

Reinvest in SKL and SKB to support the business development strategies and enhance capital structures.

12. Record date of cash capital increase: 2020/04/25

13. Last date before book closure: 2020/04/20

14. Book closure starting date: 2020/04/21

15. Book closure ending date: 2020/04/25

16. The period for payment of subscription:

(1) Payment period for existing shareholders and employees will be from 2020/4/27 to 2020/5/6

(2) Payment period for specific persons will be from 2020/5/7 to 2020/5/13, may be extended if necessary

17. The dates of the agreement with proceeds collection and deposit banks:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

18. The name of the bank designated to collect proceeds:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

19. The name of the bank designated to deposit proceeds:

An announcement will be made after the agreement is officially signed.

20. Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1) The capital raising was approved by the FSC, per document Jin-Guan-Zheng-Fa-Zi No.1090333706, dated March 20, 2020.

(2) The record date of capital raising is set to be 2020/5/13. If the record date needs to be changed, the Chairman is authorized to make adjustments.

(3) Suspension of conversion of convertible bonds: 2020/3/27 to 2020/4/25