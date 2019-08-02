Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2019 investor conference

SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2019 investor conference
1.Date of the investor conference: 2019/08/29
2.Time of the investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
3.Location of the investor conference: The Chinese conference will be held at the Grand Conference Room of 43F, Shin Kong Life Tower (No.66, Sec.1, Chung-Hsiao W. Road, Taipei). The English conference will be held through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the second quarter of 2019 for SKFH & its subsidiaries. Chinese conference: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m. English conference: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release: The presentation materials will be uploaded on the website of Market Observation Post System after the investor conference.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website: Yes, the Company's website: http://www.skfh.com.tw
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
