Shin Kong Financial : SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2019 investor conference

08/02/2019 | 03:40am EDT

SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2019 investor conference

2019-08-02

1.Date of the investor conference: 2019/08/29
2.Time of the investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
3.Location of the investor conference: The Chinese conference will be held at the Grand Conference Room of 43F, Shin Kong Life Tower (No.66, Sec.1, Chung-Hsiao W. Road, Taipei). The English conference will be held through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the second quarter of 2019 for SKFH & its subsidiaries. Chinese conference: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m. English conference: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release: The presentation materials will be uploaded on the website of Market Observation Post System after the investor conference.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website: Yes, the Company's website: http://www.skfh.com.tw
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:39:09 UTC
