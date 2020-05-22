Shin Kong Financial : SKFH plans to invest in SKL common shares with total monetary amount of no more than NT$3.3 billion

SKFH plans to invest in SKL common shares with total monetary amount of no more than NT$3.3 billion

2020-05-22

1.Name and nature of the subject matter (if preferred shares,the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,e.g.dividend yield):

Common shares of SKL by private placement

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/22

3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

(1)Volume: tentatively set at 183,333,333 shares; the actual number of common shares will be calculated according to the actual price and the total monetary amount of the investment

(2)Unit price: tentatively set at NT$18 per share. Should there be any changes in the price, the Chairman is authorized to determine the actual price of investment

(3)Total monetary amount: no more than NT$3.3 billion

4.Counterpart to the trade and its relationship to the Company(if the trading counterpart is a natural person and furthermore is not an actual related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterpart is not required to be disclosed):

Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.; SKFH's 100% owned subsidiary

5.Where the counterpart to the trade is an actual related party,a public announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the previous owner(including its relationship with the company and the trading counterpart), price of transfer, and date of acquisition:

(1)The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:

To enhance SKL's financial structure and RBC ratio, which can support its business development strategy.

(2)The previous owner, price of transfer, and date of acquisition: N/A

6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years has been an actual related person of the company, a public announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related person and the person's relationship to the company at those times: N/A

7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of (including types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights toward a related person, the name of the related person and the book amount of the creditor's rights toward such related person currently being disposed of must also be announced): N/A

8.Anticipated profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained): N/A

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:

(1)Terms of delivery or payment:

A lump sum payment will be made on the payment date after receiving the approval from the competent authority

(2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:

Private placement will abide by the related rules and procedures

10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department:

(1)Reference basis for the decision on price:

The price of the private placement is calculated based on the price-to-book ratios of the peer listed insurance companies and SKL's net worth in the 2020 Q1 CPA reviewed financial statements plus valuation gain of investment real estate with rental income that has not been included in the special reserve. The price of private placement shall not be lower than the net worth per share in 2020 Q1 CPA reviewed financial statements

(2)Manner in which the current transaction was decided and the decision-making department: The Board of Directors

11.Net worth per share of company underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NT$18

12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more of the transaction amount: Yes

13.Current cumulative volume, amount, and shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded (including the current trade) and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):

(1)Volume: 6,236,991 thousand shares

(2)Amount: NT$71,686,081 thousands

(3)Shareholding percentage: 100%

(4)Restriction of rights: None

14.Current ratio of private placement of securities (including the current trade) to the total assets and shareholder's equity as shown in the most recent financial statement and the operating capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:

(1)Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to total assets: 51.8%

(2)Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to shareholders'equity: 58.6%

(3)Operating capital in the most recent financial statement: N/A

15.Broker and broker's fee:None

16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:

To enhance SKL's financial structure and RBC ratio, which can support its business development strategy.

17.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:None

18.The trading counterparty is a related party: Yes

19.Approval date by board of directors: 2020/05/22

20.Recognition date by supervisors or submission date by audit committee: 2020/05/22

21.Has the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the price of the current transaction?:No

22.Name of the CPA firm: Holdwell CPA Firm

23.Name of the certifying CPA: Lai Jia Yi

24.The practice certificate number of the CPA: Tai Cai Zheng Deng(Six) Zi No. 4408

25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None