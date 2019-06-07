Log in
ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPOSITION 2019 NAGOYA"

06/07/2019 | 02:38am EDT

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. cordially invites to visit 'AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPOSITION 2019 NAGOYA' held at Portmesse Nagoya on July 17 to 19.

ShinMaywa has started Diamond coating System sales and Coating service in April 2019.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is increasingly being adopted in the automotive and aircraft fields. Our diamond coating contributes to various cutting tools for CFRP or hard material and our ion etching de-coating technique is utilized to promote the recoating for above used tools.
We will display recycle technique and related thin film and surface modification products.

We look forward to seeing you at our booth.

Operating Period / Time

July 17 Wed - 19 Fri, 2019
10:00～18:00 　*Last day until 17:00

Venue

Nagoya International Exhibition Hall (Access)
Second Exhibition Hall No. 55

Exhibit Lineup

Diamond Coating System
Diamond coating system sale and coating service for cutting tools and seal units
Ion Etching System
De-coating technique of coated carbide tools
DLC Coating System
Hydrogen free DLC coating and Conductive CN coating
Plasma Ion Processing System
Sharpening of blade edges and improving wear resistance by nitriding
Nano Diamond Dispersion
Improving characterization of plating, paint etc.

* For more information on this matter, please contact 'AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPOSITION 2019 NAGOYA'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:37:05 UTC
