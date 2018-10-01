ShinMaywa (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd./ ShinMaywa (Shanghai) High-Tech Machinery Co., Ltd. will take part in the ELECTRONICA&PRODUCTRONICA SOUTH CHINA 2018, a professional and famous wire harness industrial exhibition in the south China.

With great pleasure and privilege, we hereby sincerely invite you to visit our booth. It would be great pleasure to meet you in the exhibition to introduce our 3 models of Automatic Wire Terminating Machine.



ShinMaywa (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.

ShinMaywa (Shanghai) High-Tech Machinery Co., Ltd.

Schedule From 10th to 12th in October, 2018

From 9:00 to 17:00 (Close at 16:00 on Final day) Exhibits AUTOMATIC WIRE TERMINATING MACHINE THR202C

TRD510WPSA

TRD301C

Other option equipment Location Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

(Hall 2, Booth No. 2G72)

Address: Fuhuasan Road, Fu Tian District, Shenzhen, China

* For more information on this matter, please contact the following Official HP :'ELECTRONICA&PRODUCTRONICA SOUTH CHINA 2018'