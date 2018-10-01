Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "ELECTRONICA&PRODUCTRONICA SOUTH CHINA 2018"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:02am CEST

ShinMaywa (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd./ ShinMaywa (Shanghai) High-Tech Machinery Co., Ltd. will take part in the ELECTRONICA&PRODUCTRONICA SOUTH CHINA 2018, a professional and famous wire harness industrial exhibition in the south China.
With great pleasure and privilege, we hereby sincerely invite you to visit our booth. It would be great pleasure to meet you in the exhibition to introduce our 3 models of Automatic Wire Terminating Machine.

ShinMaywa (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.
ShinMaywa (Shanghai) High-Tech Machinery Co., Ltd.

Schedule From 10th to 12th in October, 2018
From 9:00 to 17:00 (Close at 16:00 on Final day)
Exhibits

AUTOMATIC WIRE TERMINATING MACHINE

  • THR202C
  • TRD510WPSA
  • TRD301C
  • Other option equipment
Location Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center
(Hall 2, Booth No. 2G72)
Address: Fuhuasan Road, Fu Tian District, Shenzhen, China

* For more information on this matter, please contact the following Official HP :'ELECTRONICA&PRODUCTRONICA SOUTH CHINA 2018'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : releases a new version of the RayCare oncology information system
AQ
08:17aRYOSAN : Notice Concerning Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
08:17aHITACHI : October 1, 2018Hitachi Announces Merger of Hitachi Consumer Marketing and Hitachi Appliances to Handle Home Appliance and A/C Businesses
PU
08:17aAVOCET MINING : Interim Results
PU
08:17aICHIGO : New Uncollateralized Commitment Line
PU
08:17aICHIGO : Receives CASBEE Environmental Certification
PU
08:17aSINGAPORE PRESS : Sph and a*star collaborate in using artificial intelligence to make news headlines more engaging
PU
08:17aJANGADA MINES : Environmental Licence Approved
PU
08:17aASTRAZENECA : Atacand Agreement with Cheplapharm Completed
PU
08:17aPHOENIX GLOBAL MINING : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Phoenix to OTCQX
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3Trade deal largely spares Canada, Mexico from any Trump auto tariffs
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.