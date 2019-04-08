ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo"

- 19th National Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo -
Please visit ShinMaywa Booth at the following events.
Period
9:00-16:00 (until 15:00 on May 9)
May 8 (Wed) - 9 (Thu), 2019
Exhibited Products
Both-ends seal insertion and Crimping Machine
TRD510WPA
Semi-Automatic twisting machine for small wires TWSA20X
(Reference Only)
Strip Crimper with Seal insertion WSC-11W
Digital Cable Stripper MKS725P
Flexible Taping Machine FTM
Exhibition booth & site
|
Booth No.1513
Wisconsin Center
HALLS A, B & C
400 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 USA
* For more information of the exhibition, please contact
'Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo'
