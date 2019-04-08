Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:08am EDT

- 19th National Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo -

Please visit ShinMaywa Booth at the following events.

Period 9:00-16:00 (until 15:00 on May 9)
May 8 (Wed) - 9 (Thu), 2019
Exhibited Products
  • Both-ends seal insertion and Crimping Machine
    TRD510WPA
  • Semi-Automatic twisting machine for small wires TWSA20X
    (Reference Only)
  • Strip Crimper with Seal insertion WSC-11W
  • Digital Cable Stripper MKS725P
  • Flexible Taping Machine FTM

TRD510WPA

Exhibition booth & site Booth No.1513
Wisconsin Center
HALLS A, B & C
400 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 USA

* For more information of the exhibition, please contact
'Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 05:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aAnoto receives large pen order and renews partner agreement with Infomax
GL
01:31aAIR FRANCE - KLM : March 2019 traffic
GL
01:30aCGG : Sercel Brings its Technical Expertise to Structural Health and Earth Monitoring Markets
GL
01:30aHAWESKO HOLDING AG : Hawesko proposes dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
EQ
01:30aEURONEXT N : Welcomes the Positive Recommendation From the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, Concluding That Would be a Suitable Owner of Oslo Børs VPS
GL
01:29aDANGOTE CEMENT : ‘Dangote Refinery will Transform Nigeria's Economy'
AQ
01:29aSERIE A : Napoli Delays Juventus' Coronation
AQ
01:29aAFCON : Ailing Christian Chukwu Gets NFF's Bail out for Medical Treatment
AQ
01:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man Utd Boss, Solskjaer Back to Base after Spying Barca at Camp Nou
AQ
01:29aNIGERIAN BREW : Breweries Activities Not a Threat to Lives, Environment, KEPA Clarifies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
3VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : Oil-and-Gas ETFs Are Thriving -- Journal Report
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : ASHLEY'S LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About