Invitation

It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in the exhibition, NEPCON VIETNAM 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This is the first participation and we will exhibit our latest 4 models including TRD510 and THR202C for automotive wire harness and consumer electronics wire harness market.

We would like you to visit us and see our high quality product line-up.

We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.



Exhibits TRD510 (Both-ends terminating Machine)

THR202C (Single-end Tinning Terminating Machine)

MKS725P (Digital Cable Stripper)

WSC-11Ｗ (Semi-automatic Seal Insertion Stripper Crimper) Date and Time 11th to 13th in October 2018

From 9:00 to 17:00

Admission Free Location Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) Access Routes

ShinMaywa Booth : N o.L29

* For more information on this matter, please contact

'NEPCON VIETNAM 2018'