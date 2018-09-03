Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "NEPCON VIETNAM 2018"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Invitation

It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in the exhibition, NEPCON VIETNAM 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
This is the first participation and we will exhibit our latest 4 models including TRD510 and THR202C for automotive wire harness and consumer electronics wire harness market.
We would like you to visit us and see our high quality product line-up.
We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibits
  • TRD510 (Both-ends terminating Machine)
  • THR202C (Single-end Tinning Terminating Machine)
  • MKS725P (Digital Cable Stripper)
  • WSC-11Ｗ (Semi-automatic Seal Insertion Stripper Crimper)
Date and Time 11th to 13th in October 2018
From 9:00 to 17:00
Admission Free
Location Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) Access Routes
ShinMaywa Booth : No.L29

* For more information on this matter, please contact
'NEPCON VIETNAM 2018'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 00:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aMTN : IPO Under Threat as CBN Asks Telco to Return $8.1Bn
AQ
03:12aDIC : Completes Investment in Japanese Biotech Startup
PU
03:12aHOSA INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 and Delay in Despatch of Interim Report
PU
03:08aBrent crude oil dips on rising OPEC output; looming sanctions on Iran prevent bigger fall
RE
03:02aBRAZIL : Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
AQ
03:00aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of North Boundary Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle
AW
02:56aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd (VAN:ABN) Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of North Boundary Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle
AQ
02:52aADMEDUS : Extension for Voluntary Suspension
PU
02:52aSITE INTERNATIONAL : New Training Agreement
PU
02:52aAlibaba vows more help for innovators
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3BRENT : Brent crude oil dips on rising OPEC output; looming sanctions on Iran prevent bigger fall
4TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales
5TATNEFT' PAO : TATNEFT' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.