ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "NEPCON VIETNAM 2019"

08/21/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Invitation

It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in the exhibition, NEPCON VIETNAM 2019 in Hanoi City, Vietnam.
This is the first participation in Hanoi area and we will exhibit our 4 models including TRD510WPA and THR202C for automotive wire harness and consumer electronics wire harness market.
We would like you to visit us and see our high quality product line-up.
We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibits
  • TRD510WPA (Both-ends Crimping and Sealing Machine)
  • THR202C (Single-end Tinning and Crimping Machine)
  • MKS725P (Digital Cable Stripper)
  • WSC-11Ｗ (Semi-automatic Seal Insertion Stripper Crimper)
Date and Time From 11th to 13th in September 2019
From 9:00 to 17:00
Admission Free
Location I.C.E.Hanoi (Cung Van Hoa) (91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi, Vietnam)
ShinMaywa Booth : No. H01

* For more information on this matter, please contact
'NEPCON VIETNAM 2019'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:22:09 UTC
