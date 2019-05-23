Log in
ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in " Salon International de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace de Paris-Le Bourget"

05/23/2019

Invitation

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. cordially invites you to visit the Paris Air Show, 'Salon International de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace de Paris-Le Bourget, Salon du Bourget', the largest aerospace-industry exhibition type Air Show in the world.
We will be introducing following 2 exhibits; one is our competitive STOL Search and Rescue Amphibian called US-2 ; and the other is components of commercial aircraft.

(1) US-2 -STOL Search and Rescue Amphibian

Remarkable capabilities of our US-2 STOL Search and Rescue Amphibians enable the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to transport emergency patients from outlying islands and rescue victims of disasters at sea. The past results from Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force says that more than 1,000 victims were rescued by US-2, which is highly acclaimed all over the world.
In this year, 1/100 scale US-2 model, videos and panels are shown.

(2) Components of commercial aircraft and processing metal and composite materials

Our highly demanded commercial aircraft components and processing metal and composite materials are also shown at the booth.

We welcome your visit to our booth and see our high-quality amphibian and aircraft components.

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.
Commercial Programs Section
Business Development & Sales Dept.
Aircraft Div.
1-1-1, Ohgi Higashinada-ku, Kobe, 658-0027, Japan
TEL： 078-412-9203

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 03:42:07 UTC
