ShinMaywa Industries : We will participate in "WEFTEC 2018"

09/10/2018 | 03:22am CEST

Invitation

It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in the exhibition, WEFTEC 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.
We would like you to visit us and see our high quality product line-up.
We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibits
  • Non-Clog Scroll Submersible Pump 'CNWX'
  • Submersible Mixer
Date and Time October 1 - 3, 2018
From 8:30 to 17:00
Admission Free
Location New Orleans Ernest N.Morial Convention Center
New Orleans, Louisiana USA
ShinMaywa Booth : #2301
Access Access Routes　
* For more information on this matter, please contact 'WEFTEC 2018'

Disclaimer

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:21:06 UTC
