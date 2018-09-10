Invitation

It is a great pleasure to inform you that we will participate in the exhibition, WEFTEC 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

We would like you to visit us and see our high quality product line-up.

We are looking forward to seeing you in this exhibition.

Exhibits Non-Clog Scroll Submersible Pump 'CNWX'

Submersible Mixer Date and Time October 1 - 3, 2018

From 8:30 to 17:00

Admission Free Location New Orleans Ernest N.Morial Convention Center

New Orleans, Louisiana USA

ShinMaywa Booth : #2301 Access Access Routes

* For more information on this matter, please contact