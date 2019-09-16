Log in
Shing Chi : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAMES AND COMPANY WEBSITE

09/16/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RI YING HOLDINGS LIMITED

日 贏 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Formerly known as "Shing Chi Holdings Limited 成志控股有限公司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1741)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAMES

AND COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that the English name

of the Company has been changed from "Shing Chi Holdings Limited" to "Ri Ying Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company has been changed from " 成志控股有限公司" to

  • 日贏控股有限公司".

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be changed from "SHING CHI HLDGS" to "RI YING HLDGS" in English and from "成志控股" to "日贏控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as "1741".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.shingchiholdings.com" to "www.riyingholding. com" with effect from 18 September 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of "Ri Ying Holdings Limited" (formerly known as Shing Chi Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 1 August 2019, the circular of the Company dated 7 August 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") held on 27 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

1

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Subsequent to the passing of the special resolution approving the proposed change of company name (the "Change of Company Name") by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the EGM held on 27 August 2019 and the certificate of incorporation on change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 27 August 2019, the Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Shing Chi Holdings Limited" to "Ri Ying Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company has been changed from

  • 成志控股有限公司" to " 日贏控股有限公司". The certificate of registration of alteration of name of registered non-Hong Kong company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 13 September 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part XVI of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "SHING CHI HLDGS" to "RI YING HLDGS" in English and from " 成志控股" to " 日贏控股"

in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as "1741".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.shingchiholdings.com" to "www.riyingholding.com" with effect from 18 September 2019 to reflect the Change of Company Name.

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of any Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be valid evidence of title to the shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. With effect from 18 September 2019, the issue of all new share certificates of the Company will be under the Company's new name.

By order of the Board

Ri Ying Holdings Limited

Lau Chi Wang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Lau Chi Wang, Mr. Lau Chi Ming, Dr. Lau Chi Keung and Mr. Sun Wei as executive Directors; Mr. Leung Bing Kwong Edward, Mr. Pang Ka Hang and Mr. Wong Chun Nam as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Shing Chi Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 04:11:02 UTC
