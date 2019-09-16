Shing Chi : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAMES AND COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RI YING HOLDINGS LIMITED

日 贏 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Formerly known as "Shing Chi Holdings Limited 成志控股有限公司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1741)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAMES

AND COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that the English name

of the Company has been changed from "Shing Chi Holdings Limited" to "Ri Ying Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company has been changed from " 成志控股有限公司" to

日贏控股有限公司 ".

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be changed from "SHING CHI HLDGS" to "RI YING HLDGS" in English and from "成志控股" to "日贏控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 September 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as "1741".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.shingchiholdings.com" to "www.riyingholding. com" with effect from 18 September 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of "Ri Ying Holdings Limited" (formerly known as Shing Chi Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 1 August 2019, the circular of the Company dated 7 August 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") held on 27 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.