Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. : Receives an Interim Report of Clinical Research on Oral Intake of NMN (24 Weeks) and Starts Cooperation with Academic Research Institutions

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (main office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan;
CEO: Megumi Tanaka) has confirmed for the first time in the world,
thanks to the interim report of clinical research on oral intake (24
weeks) of NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide) carried out by an academic
research institute, the appearance of sirtuin 1 (longevity gene 1) and
the increase of many types of growth hormones.
After confirming the appearance of this sirtuin 1 (longevity gene 1),
Shinkowa Pharmaceutical has decided to start the next round of clinical
research in collaboration with academic research institutions.
Through the appearance and identification of sirtuin 1 (longevity gene
1), suppression and complete recovery from various age-derived diseases
(such as geriatric diseases, cancer or dementia) can be expected, and in
order to verify this and its mechanisms, we want to implement studies on
various aspects as soon as possible.
As a result of previous studies, it has been reported an increase
particularly in melatonin, growth hormone and other hormones that get
lost with age.
The correlation between the amount of melatonin in
the body and the incidence of cancer has been elucidated in recent
studies of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and other types
of cancer.
It is also well known that there is a high incidence of cancer in people
with irregular working shifts and the subsequent alteration of their
circadian rhythms.
Some data indicate that when a mismatch in the
circadian rhythm between cancer stem cells and normal cells occur, the
malignancy in cancer stem cells increases.
Melatonin is deeply
involved in sleeping, and quality sleep is in turn involved in the
control of cancer.
In order to further develop the research on NMN, the results obtained in
future clinical studies will be disclosed to institutions where research
on NMN and other clinical studies are carried out, so we can progress
the confirmation of the positive effects of NMN.
At the same time,
we have started preparing for preliminary support for people with
dementia (reduction of their symptoms by supplying NMN products free or
at a partially reduced price; however, we cannot guarantee the effects.)
What is NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide)?
NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide) is a substance contained in the
vitamin B3 family and exists in the body of every organism. It is
contained in enzyme-rich food like broccoli and edamame, but we cannot
replenish our body stock by just taking them orally.
NMN is a coenzyme that is produced in the body and is essential for
maintaining life. NMN is converted to NAD+ and acts on the life support
center of the hypothalamus, which in turn acts on skeletal muscle,
viscera, cells, mitochondria, blood vessels, nerves, response proteins
(signal substances) and others, essential for maintaining life.
NMN is a precursor of NAD+. When NMN acts, it is transformed into NAD+,
but even if NAD+ is ingested directly, the same effects as with NMN
cannot be obtained. In fact, when NAD+ is ingested, most of it is broken
up in the digestive system.
In addition, direct administration of NAD+ into blood vessels is also a
process in which glycogen is decomposed into phosphoric acid and turned
into glucose 1-phosphate and further into glucose 6-phosphate. Blood
sugar level starts to decline (something similar occurs in diabetes.)
NAD+ cannot pass through the brain barrier, and therefore the effects
that happen when NMN is ingested cannot be expected.
