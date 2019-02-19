Log in
Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. : Receives an Interim Report of Clinical Research on Oral Intake of NMN (24 Weeks) and Starts Cooperation with Academic Research Institutions

02/19/2019 | 10:31am EST

We are the company that will achieve productive aging worldwide with advancing biomedical science

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (main office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Megumi Tanaka) has confirmed for the first time in the world, thanks to the interim report of clinical research on oral intake (24 weeks) of NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide) carried out by an academic research institute, the appearance of sirtuin 1 (longevity gene 1) and the increase of many types of growth hormones.

After confirming the appearance of this sirtuin 1 (longevity gene 1), Shinkowa Pharmaceutical has decided to start the next round of clinical research in collaboration with academic research institutions.

Through the appearance and identification of sirtuin 1 (longevity gene 1), suppression and complete recovery from various age-derived diseases (such as geriatric diseases, cancer or dementia) can be expected, and in order to verify this and its mechanisms, we want to implement studies on various aspects as soon as possible.

As a result of previous studies, it has been reported an increase particularly in melatonin, growth hormone and other hormones that get lost with age.
The correlation between the amount of melatonin in the body and the incidence of cancer has been elucidated in recent studies of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and other types of cancer.

It is also well known that there is a high incidence of cancer in people with irregular working shifts and the subsequent alteration of their circadian rhythms.
Some data indicate that when a mismatch in the circadian rhythm between cancer stem cells and normal cells occur, the malignancy in cancer stem cells increases.
Melatonin is deeply involved in sleeping, and quality sleep is in turn involved in the control of cancer.

In order to further develop the research on NMN, the results obtained in future clinical studies will be disclosed to institutions where research on NMN and other clinical studies are carried out, so we can progress the confirmation of the positive effects of NMN.
At the same time, we have started preparing for preliminary support for people with dementia (reduction of their symptoms by supplying NMN products free or at a partially reduced price; however, we cannot guarantee the effects.)

What is NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide)?

NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide) is a substance contained in the vitamin B3 family and exists in the body of every organism. It is contained in enzyme-rich food like broccoli and edamame, but we cannot replenish our body stock by just taking them orally.

NMN is a coenzyme that is produced in the body and is essential for maintaining life. NMN is converted to NAD+ and acts on the life support center of the hypothalamus, which in turn acts on skeletal muscle, viscera, cells, mitochondria, blood vessels, nerves, response proteins (signal substances) and others, essential for maintaining life.

NMN is a precursor of NAD+. When NMN acts, it is transformed into NAD+, but even if NAD+ is ingested directly, the same effects as with NMN cannot be obtained. In fact, when NAD+ is ingested, most of it is broken up in the digestive system.

In addition, direct administration of NAD+ into blood vessels is also a process in which glycogen is decomposed into phosphoric acid and turned into glucose 1-phosphate and further into glucose 6-phosphate. Blood sugar level starts to decline (something similar occurs in diabetes.) NAD+ cannot pass through the brain barrier, and therefore the effects that happen when NMN is ingested cannot be expected.

COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Representative: Megumi Tanaka, CEO.
Address: 2-30-11 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan.
Business description: Health food and cosmetics distribution and trade.


© Business Wire 2019
