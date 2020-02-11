Log in
Ship Finance International : SFL – Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2019 Results

02/11/2020 | 02:23pm EST

SFL Corporation Ltd. ('SFL' or the 'Company') (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sflcorp.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

A: Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to 'Webcast'. The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform. To listen to the conference call from the website, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

B: Conference Call
Participants dial-in details:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 866 966 1396
International Dial-in telephone number +47 23 96 02 64
Conference ID: 3009248

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 866 331 1332
International dial-in telephone number +47 21 03 42 35
The replay access code is: 3009248#

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Senior Vice President & Chief Treasurer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55
Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 90 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom we deal, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Ship Finance International Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 19:22:00 UTC
