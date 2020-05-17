Ship Quarantine Flag by Guest Writer Curt McCauley

I am a retired professional licensed boat captain and trained to operate said boats according to international guidelines. There are a number of official signaling flags for emergencies or other designations. One such flag is the yellow rectangle known as the 'Q' flag, or the quarantine flag.
When entering a foreign port you must fly the 'Q' flag and sometimes anchor in a designated spot, or tie up while the captain takes passports and ships papers to customs or port captain to declare the boat. Inspections could be required or not.
Why? Well, the world has suffered through fairly numerous plagues or what we now refer to as pandemics.
Two hundred or more years ago, the only movements of large numbers of people and or animals was strictly by boat. They were most unclean, unsanitary and vermined infested carriers. There are many reports of disease and epidemics aboard hence a quarantine would be necessary and or expulsion from the port.
Quarantine and or physical separation was the order of the harbor. Years ago most all boats had some sort of disease aboard and now with agriculture products as part of the food supply many things were required to be inspected and destroyed. Citrus today, entering into Florida from Mexico has to be destroyed.
The bottom line is that total separation is truly a work in progress for us all. Early small pox immunization occurred even when they did not know how that worked scientifically; still quarantine was the only real answer. 'Typhoid Mary' anyone? Without immunization and with this incompetent Washington administration there will be increased numbers of cases and death. It is obvious that most people realize this gamble, and it shows in their reticence in going out. Without testing and contact tracing we are flying blind. Good luck America and vote in November, our lives depend on it.
Curt McCauley
Paine Group Democrats
Palm Coast, FL
