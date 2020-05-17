Ship Quarantine Flag by Guest Writer Curt McCauley

I am a retired professional licensed boat captain and trained to operate said boats according to international guidelines. There are a number of official signaling flags for emergencies or other designations. One such flag is the yellow rectangle known as the 'Q' flag, or the quarantine flag.

When entering a foreign port you must fly the 'Q' flag and sometimes anchor in a designated spot, or tie up while the captain takes passports and ships papers to customs or port captain to declare the boat. Inspections could be required or not.

Why? Well, the world has suffered through fairly numerous plagues or what we now refer to as pandemics.

Two hundred or more years ago, the only movements of large numbers of people and or animals was strictly by boat. They were most unclean, unsanitary and vermined infested carriers. There are many reports of disease and epidemics aboard hence a quarantine would be necessary and or expulsion from the port.