Shiplr Becomes Sifted

07/24/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

Shiplr, a service-based company for parcel shippers, has transitioned to a tech-driven software company called Sifted. This emphasis on data analytics for parcel shippers has resulted in Sifted exceeding forecasted revenue by more than 400%. With Sifted’s team of data analysts and logistic engineers and cutting-edge technology, it’s guaranteed to reduce parcel spend. With unprecedented parcel rate increases and a shift in consumer expectations where free 2-day shipping is the new “norm,” shippers are scrambling to reach buyers faster for less money. Sifted software now gives shippers tools to reduce contract rates and improve operational inefficiencies at all levels of their business.

Big Data of Silicon Slopes Turns to Transportation

Data-driven companies know that having the ability to explore their data is key to managing parcel costs. With carrier complexity on the rise, business leaders are thriving with Sifted’s A.I. technology software. Enterprise businesses, including Fortune 1000 companies, are using Sifted’s “in-house” software to automatically sift through millions of parcel data points to manage contracts and reduce costs. This “do it yourself” software approach has disrupted the archaic methods used by 3PL providers and is the number one solution for shippers to replace third-party consultants with more advanced software tools.

The Future of Parcel

With first-mover advantage of applying A.I. to logistics, Sifted is transforming the way enterprise-level businesses lower their parcel rates. “We know that the competitive advantage for all shippers is largely determined by the speed and cost of transportation,” said Adam Moulding, Co-Founder and CEO of Sifted. “Sifted is committed to enable every shipper in the Sifted community to sharpen their competitive edge with intuitive, self-learning software! The future of the parcel industry will continue to grow in both scale and complexity, and machine learning software will keep it simple and actionable for Sifted shippers.” The Sifted promise is to provide shippers with new strategies and technologies to optimize spend and processes with A.I.-enabled software.

About Sifted

Sifted was founded in 2017 from some of the top minds in the transportation and business intelligence space. Today Sifted is the number one choice by the largest parcel shippers in the nation to reduce costs and provide actionable insights to their shipping trends. Sifted is located on the north end of the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City. To find out more go to www.sifted.com.


© Business Wire 2019
