Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery in Four East Coast States and Nation’s Capital

09/26/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials with Weis Markets across four states and Washington D.C. Beginning Oct. 11, delivery of products will be available in the following metros:

Weis Logo (2).jpg


  • Maryland: Chambersburg, Frederick, Hagerstown and St. Mary’s Peninsula
  • New Jersey: East Brunswick, Hackettstown, Mercer County and Morristown
  • New York: Binghamton
  • Pennsylvania: Reading, State College, Stroudsburg, Sunbury, Williamsport and York
  • Washington D.C.

This launch gives nearly 2 million households across these four states and Washington D.C. access to products delivered by Shipt from Weis Markets in as soon as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new area Shipt members who sign up before Oct.11 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“Shipt connects families to their favorite retailers and offers them time back in their busy schedules. Now, more East Coast families than ever can take advantage of personalized delivery of their favorite Weis products,” said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“We are steadily expanding our Shipt partnership to all of our markets,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing, Weis Markets. “Ultimately, we are offering our customers more choices and convenience with online ordering through our Shipt partnership. We expect this to grow and compliment our in-store offering.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add nearly 400 new shoppers across these metros to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt
Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 70 million households in 200 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets

MEDIA CONTACT: press@shipt.com | (205) 799-4698



© GlobeNewswire 2018
