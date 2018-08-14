Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery in Missouri

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading online marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials with two major retailers in Columbia and Springfield, Missouri. Beginning Aug. 28, Shipt will launch same-day delivery in each market from the following retailers:

Columbia, Missouri: Hy-Vee and Target

Springfield, Missouri: Hy-Vee

Shipt originally launched same-day delivery in Missouri in September 2017, and this announcement gives more than 100,000 households across the state access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. Shipt members will be able to shop fresh foods and household essentials from both retailers, in addition to an assortment of product categories that are unique to each retailer. To celebrate the announcement, new Missouri Shipt members who sign up before Aug. 28 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“Shipt’s marketplace brings families the mealtime staples and household essentials they use every day from beloved retailers. Now, more Missouri residents can take advantage of a convenient shopping experience that gives them time back in their busy schedules,” said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. Looking ahead, Shipt will continue to expand and bring same-day delivery to a growing number of households across the country.”

Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt will add nearly 100 new shoppers across Missouri to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop.”

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 50 million in more than 150 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@shipt.com | (415) 625-8555