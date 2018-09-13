Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in New York and Pennsylvania

Membership-based service to expand same-day delivery from Target stores in seven Northeast metros

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products to select New York and Pennsylvania metros. Beginning Sept. 27, residents in the following metros will have access to Target products delivered same-day by Shipt:

New York: Binghamton

Pennsylvania: Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and York-Hanover

The launch of these seven markets gives close to 1.4 million households in New York state and Pennsylvania access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members who sign up before Sept. 20 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“This expansion will offer more busy families across the Northeast the convenience of same-day delivery of grocery store staples and essential household items,” said Bill Smith, founder and chief executive officer, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service to more New York and Pennsylvania residents.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 300 new shoppers in these markets to be part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer convenient, same-day delivery of the in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from the majority of its stores by the 2018 holiday season. By the end of the year, the service will be available to 65 percent of U.S. households across 180 markets, reaching a total of 80 million households, and in 2019, same-day delivery will expand to include all major product categories at Target.

About Shipt

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to nearly 70 million households in more than 200 markets across the country. Throughout 2018, Shipt will continue to expand by adding both Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace, offering members more options to shop. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@shipt.com | (415) 625-8555