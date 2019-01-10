Shoemaker Financial Announces Transition to New Leaders

Shoemaker Financial, a comprehensive financial planning and investment
firm in Germantown, Tennessee, announced that Jim Shoemaker will
transition his presidency to his partners, Mac Jenkins and Jeremy Jones,
effective January 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005134/en/
Pictured, from left to right, are Jeremy Jones, Jim Shoemaker and Mac Jenkins, all with Shoemaker Financial. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We have been working on a transition plan for the last 10 years,” says
Shoemaker. “I am confident my partners Mac Jenkins and Jeremy Jones are
prepared to move the company forward and serve our clients as we have in
the past.”
Mr. Shoemaker will still be an integral part of the firm by continuing
to work with clients and serving on its board of directors. “The firm
will continue to be a part of Securian Financial Services, our
broker-dealer, to maintain the continuity and service that our clients
expect,” says Shoemaker.
“This is the right time to execute our succession plan and transition
the firm to the next generation of leadership,” says Shoemaker. “Mac,
Jeremy and the entire firm are well positioned for a great future, and
we look forward to a seamless transition. I am so proud of our dedicated
financial advisors and employees who are committed to serving our
clients every day.”
Jenkins joined Shoemaker Financial in 1992, and Jones joined the firm in
2005. Both previously served the firm in executive leadership roles.
“We congratulate Jim on his well-deserved transition and look forward to
his continued counsel and his work with clients,” says Jenkins and
Jones. “It is a great honor and privilege to take over the leadership
reigns of such a strong firm filled with outstanding professionals
serving wonderful clients.”
“Jim’s foresight in making his succession a thoughtful journey rather
than a single event is a true act of selfless leadership,” says George
Connolly, president and CEO, Securian Financial Services. “In Mac
Jenkins and Jeremy Jones, Shoemaker Financial is well positioned to
continue its tradition of excellence.”
Under Shoemaker’s leadership, the firm transformed from a five-man
operation in 1978 to a firm now with 10 locations across the country and
130 advisors and staff. Shoemaker Financial recently celebrated its 40th
anniversary.
“For me personally, this is the right time to transition to the next
generation of leadership. It has certainly been the focus of our
long-term journey,” says Shoemaker.
About Shoemaker Financial
Shoemaker
Financial, based in Germantown, Tennessee, is a comprehensive
financial services firm committed to helping its clients improve their
long-term financial success. The firm offers a wide range of quality
financial products and the professional advice of qualified and
experienced financial professionals.
Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through Securian
Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Shoemaker Financial is
independently owned and operated. 2176 West Street Germantown, Tennessee
38138, United States.
DOFU 1-2019
708373
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005134/en/