Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shoemaker Financial Announces Transition to New Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 10:02am EST

Shoemaker Financial, a comprehensive financial planning and investment firm in Germantown, Tennessee, announced that Jim Shoemaker will transition his presidency to his partners, Mac Jenkins and Jeremy Jones, effective January 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005134/en/

Pictured, from left to right, are Jeremy Jones, Jim Shoemaker and Mac Jenkins, all with Shoemaker Fi ...

Pictured, from left to right, are Jeremy Jones, Jim Shoemaker and Mac Jenkins, all with Shoemaker Financial. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been working on a transition plan for the last 10 years,” says Shoemaker. “I am confident my partners Mac Jenkins and Jeremy Jones are prepared to move the company forward and serve our clients as we have in the past.”

Mr. Shoemaker will still be an integral part of the firm by continuing to work with clients and serving on its board of directors. “The firm will continue to be a part of Securian Financial Services, our broker-dealer, to maintain the continuity and service that our clients expect,” says Shoemaker.

“This is the right time to execute our succession plan and transition the firm to the next generation of leadership,” says Shoemaker. “Mac, Jeremy and the entire firm are well positioned for a great future, and we look forward to a seamless transition. I am so proud of our dedicated financial advisors and employees who are committed to serving our clients every day.”

Jenkins joined Shoemaker Financial in 1992, and Jones joined the firm in 2005. Both previously served the firm in executive leadership roles.

“We congratulate Jim on his well-deserved transition and look forward to his continued counsel and his work with clients,” says Jenkins and Jones. “It is a great honor and privilege to take over the leadership reigns of such a strong firm filled with outstanding professionals serving wonderful clients.”

“Jim’s foresight in making his succession a thoughtful journey rather than a single event is a true act of selfless leadership,” says George Connolly, president and CEO, Securian Financial Services. “In Mac Jenkins and Jeremy Jones, Shoemaker Financial is well positioned to continue its tradition of excellence.”

Under Shoemaker’s leadership, the firm transformed from a five-man operation in 1978 to a firm now with 10 locations across the country and 130 advisors and staff. Shoemaker Financial recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“For me personally, this is the right time to transition to the next generation of leadership. It has certainly been the focus of our long-term journey,” says Shoemaker.

About Shoemaker Financial
Shoemaker Financial, based in Germantown, Tennessee, is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to helping its clients improve their long-term financial success. The firm offers a wide range of quality financial products and the professional advice of qualified and experienced financial professionals.

Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Shoemaker Financial is independently owned and operated. 2176 West Street Germantown, Tennessee 38138, United States.

DOFU 1-2019
708373


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aGOLDMAN SACHS : IIF, expect lower oil prices in 2019
AQ
10:11aLIKE FATHER, LIKE SON : A pilot shares his story
AQ
10:11aXiaomi looks to overseas markets
AQ
10:10aMercuryGate Releases New Portal Capabilities Providing Extensive New Visibility and Collaboration Ability for all Stakeholders in Supply Chain Processes
BU
10:09aOJSC AVTOKRAZ : KrAZ Builds Unique Special Vehicles
PU
10:09aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 1/10/2019 - Two certificates issued by BRK Financial Group will start trading from January 11th
PU
10:09aCIMPRESS : In Cimpress Technology, Successful Distributed Teams don't Happen by Accident
PU
10:09aINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Acquisition of 51% Equity Interest of Zhongshan City Share Paper towel Advertising Media Company Limited Involving Issue of Consideration Shares under General Mandate
PU
10:09aQuestSoft Updates Compliance RELIEF to Support New HMDA Partial Exemption Rule S.2155
BU
10:09aGlobal Tempeh Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Number of Organized Retailing Outlets to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.