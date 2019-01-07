Shogun to Join Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, Providing Drag-and-Drop Landing Page Builder to Enterprise Merchants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shogun , the best drag-and-drop landing page builder for e-commerce sites, announced today that it has been selected by Shopify to join its Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, a program dedicated to create additional capabilities and services that address the unique complexities of high-growth, high-volume merchants.

Merchants and agencies using Shopify Plus can now leverage Shogun which brings the ease of use and power of drag & drop page builders directly integrated into the Shopify platform. Shogun is among the first page builders with advanced features that lets Shopify users define their own custom elements to match their brand’s unique style and gives non-technical users a very simple way to quickly build their own engaging landing pages, so they can sell more. It serves as a powerful visual content management system that allows for Plus merchant marketing and merchandising teams (and their agencies) to quickly build and edit webpages for special promotions and SEO content pages.

Shogun already has deep traction within Shopify Plus, working with over 700 Shopify Plus merchants like MVMT, Leesa, Chubbies, and Gaiam and agencies including BVAccel, We Make Websites and Createur to build, iterate and optimize their web pages.

“We are honored to be selected by Shopify as one of the preferred vendors they recommend to its larger merchants and agencies for building e-commerce sites,” said Finbarr Taylor, Co-founder and CEO of Shogun. “Using our technology, large e-commerce businesses can now build completely custom online store web pages without having to write code and can put content and promotions into the hands of marketing and merchandising teams, without having to go through engineering. These high-volume merchants can now create engaging landing pages for their busy stores and go head to head against the largest e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart.”

About Shogun

Shogun is the best drag-and-drop landing page builder for e-commerce sites, and is the only enterprise-grade page builder for Shopify and BigCommerce with technology that integrates directly into both platforms. Because Shogun empowers marketing and merchandising teams at eCommerce companies to rapidly build and iterate on their webpages, they can create custom shopping experiences and compete against e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. The company has already has more than 6,000 clients, including mattress company Leesa, fitness apparel company Gaiam, watchmaker MVMT, and men’s apparel company Chubbies. Shogun is backed by Initialized Capital and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit https://www.getshogun.com.