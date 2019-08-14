ShootProof : Announces Acquisition of Cole's Classroom

Global leader in online gallery software expands value proposition with addition of fast-growing online photography education platform

ShootProof, a leading global provider of online gallery software and related services for professional and semi-professional photographers, today announced the acquisition of Cole's Classroom, an online education platform offering creative and entrepreneurial education to photographers around the world. This is the second acquisition made by ShootProof following its partnership with Providence Strategic Growth. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“With a focus on helping aspiring photographers improve their skills and build successful businesses, Cole’s Classroom has become one of the industry’s fastest growing online education platforms,” said ShootProof CEO Colin Breece. “Online photography education is complementary to our leading online gallery and studio management solutions, expanding our value proposition for photographers across all aspects and stages of their business. I’m so excited to have Cole and his team join the company.”

Over half a million photographers have viewed more than 11 million minutes of online instruction via Cole's Classroom. From camera reviews to in-depth training on selling photography services, Cole’s Classroom balances practical instruction and fun inspiration. In addition to video tutorials, software training, and personalized mentoring, Cole’s Classroom also features a vibrant community that welcomes aspiring photographers and offers support as they build the business of their dreams. Cole’s Classroom will continue to use the Cole’s Classroom brand and operate under the leadership of Cole Humphus who has joined the ShootProof leadership team.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than helping creative people earn a meaningful income with their photography. Our members come from all walks of life – from stay-at-home-parents to former corporate employees. What unites them is a desire to build a life doing something they love,” said Cole’s Classroom founder Cole Humphus. “Whether with online learning or software, Cole’s Classroom and ShootProof share a vision of helping photographers achieve their dreams. I’m excited to be working with Colin and the ShootProof team.”

For more information, visit ShootProof.

About ShootProof

ShootProof is a leading provider of online gallery software, sales, and business management tools for professional and semi-professional photographers around the world. The user-friendly platform enables photographers to share and sell their photos commission-free in customizable galleries and apps, and deliver a better client experience with digital downloads, proofing, printing, and more. ShootProof serves tens of thousands of photographers in 38 countries, offering 18 different languages for galleries. ShootProof powered photographers have earned over $335 million in commission-free sales through the platform.

