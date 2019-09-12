Log in
ShootProof : Names Joshua Siegel as Vice President of Product

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Product leader from Salesforce Pardot, Google and Hulu will drive innovation at fast-growing online gallery provider

ShootProof, a leading global provider of online gallery software and services for professional and semi-professional photographers, today announced the hiring of Joshua Siegel as Vice President of Product. Siegel brings more than a decade of product management experience to ShootProof, where he will lead the product management and strategy function.

“With tremendous growth and a robust platform, ShootProof is the clear leader in online gallery software for photographers around the world,” said Siegel. “I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time when ShootProof is expanding its offerings and investing even further in innovation.”

Siegel has extensive experience working in high-growth SaaS companies and joins ShootProof from Salesforce Pardot, where he served as Senior Director of Product Management. By defining the company’s product strategy and roadmap, he will ensure ShootProof delivers expanded product offerings to their customers. Siegel previously held product leadership and management positions with AdRoll, Cognitive Networks, Hulu, and Google.

“I'm delighted that Josh is joining the team at such a critical juncture in our growth and development," said ShootProof CEO Colin Breece. “His proven ability to execute on product strategy, innovation management, and analytics will strengthen our team, improve our platform and ultimately help photographers run successful, sustainable businesses,” Breece added.

For more information, visit ShootProof.

About ShootProof

ShootProof is a leading provider of online gallery software, sales, and business management tools for professional and semi-professional photographers around the world. The user-friendly platform enables photographers to share and sell their photos commission-free in customizable galleries and apps, and deliver a better client experience with digital downloads, proofing, printing, and more. Founded in 2010, ShootProof serves tens of thousands of photographers in 38 countries, offering 18 different languages for galleries. ShootProof powered photographers have earned over $335 million in commission-free sales.


© Business Wire 2019
