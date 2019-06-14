Shop Apotheke Europe : Groundbreaking for new logistics centre.

Venlo, the Netherlands, June 14, 2019. With the start of construction for its new corporate headquarters, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE passes another milestone in the success story of one of the leading online pharmacies in Continental Europe. The operating area will double to 40,000 square meters at the new building in Sevenum near Venlo in the Netherlands. The site's core will be a state-of-the-art logistics hub that is designed to keep pace with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's steadily growing order volume and to speed up all processes involved in the shipment of over-the-counter and prescription medications and beauty products.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and its construction company Somerset Capital Partners have invited political leaders from the Dutch-German border region as well as staff members and neighbouring businesses to the construction site for the groundbreaking ceremony. The economic officer of Provincie Limburg, Dr. Joost van den Akker sees in the construction project demonstrates the growth potential of a strong economic area with optimal transport links. 'The arrival of the new distribution centre fits in perfectly with the ambitions of the province of Limburg to increase and maintain employment and to further expand international trade in the area by means of logistic connections.'

Most of the approximately 850 employees of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE live in the nearby cities and towns on the German side of the border. 175 employees work in Cologne from where they steer the company's e-commerce and other business activities.

Host Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, used the groundbreaking ceremony to provide a glance into the future of the rapidly expanding online pharmacy: 'Our goal is to continue to grow faster than our competitors and serving our markets from Venlo' he stated. In a few years, the new logistics centre could increase the shipping volume from 8.5 million parcels a year to 35 million parcels a year. The forecast of the online pharmacy's continued rapid growth is also based on the planned introduction of electronic prescriptions. As a full-service pharmacy, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE supplies customers in Germany exclusively with German prescription medications. Chief Pharmacist and COO Theresa Holler promised an even greater choice of products and an even faster supply with medicines to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S customers: 'The ordering and delivery processes will get easier and the individual counseling services for patients continue to be in the focus,' she summarized.

In connection with the local relocation of the company's headquarters planned for autumn 2020 and will last for several months, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is further intensifying the search for new employees. Currently, new colleagues are being sought for the customer service, finance, pharma, logistics and IT areas.

You can find more information, images and video podcasts on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's new headquarters at www. shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/press/downloads.