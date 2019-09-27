Log in
ShopOne Adds At Home to Cleveland Area Shopping Center

09/27/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Addition of At Home and new Burlington part of Company’s plans to enhance the shopping experience at Erie Commons and Great Lakes Plaza

ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., (“ShopOne” or the “Company”) a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced it has executed a new lease with At Home (NYSE: HOME), one of the nation’s most recognized home décor brands, at Erie Commons, located in Mentor, Ohio. To accommodate the home décor retailer’s nearly 85,000 square feet location, ShopOne relocated Burlington to the space previously occupied by hhgregg while also relocating Famous Footwear and HobbyTown USA to new spaces within the adjacent center, Great Lakes Plaza.

“We are excited to welcome At Home, one of the most recognizable home décor brands in the country, to our growing portfolio of shopping centers,” said Bob Dake, Executive Vice President of Leasing. “Adding At Home to Erie Commons while extending our relationships with Burlington and Famous Footwear in Great Lakes Plaza exemplifies our ability to enhance the quality of our tenant lineup while being creative in the use of our space. We look forward to the added value At Home and Burlington will deliver to our customers.”

While At Home is expected to open in early 2020, Burlington, Famous Footwear and HobbyTown USA recently opened in their new locations. Furthermore, as part of its continued efforts to upgrade the shopping experience, ShopOne is currently updating the JOANN façade, anticipated to be completed Fall 2019.

Erie Commons – Great Lakes Plaza is located directly across from Great Lakes Mall between Mentor Avenue and Johnnycake Ridge Road, less than 30 minutes from downtown Cleveland in Mentor, Ohio. Approximately 34,000 cars per day pass the property each day. Multiple signalized entrances provide superior access and the property benefits from outstanding visibility from Plaza Boulevard.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers REIT is a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality shopping centers. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.


© Business Wire 2019
