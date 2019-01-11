Shopgate Announces New Suite of Modern Commerce Solutions, Designed to Fulfill the Omnichannel Needs of Customer-Centric Retailers

Shopgate,
Inc. today announced the launch of a new suite of modern commerce
solutions designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers
pursuing an omnichannel strategy. These solutions will help retailers
drive in-store traffic, lift revenue, and create the ultimate customer
experience, all while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by
the Shopgate Connect platform, these new commerce solutions are
specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of
retailers. What’s more, Shopgate’s solutions give forward-thinking
retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that
today’s consumers demand.
Shopgate’s new suite of commerce solutions includes:
Engage – Consumer Mobile App
Built for the consumer on the go, Engage increases conversion rates,
average order value (AOV) and customer retention by letting consumers
shop when and where they want, with features like:
-
Push notifications targeting consumers based on behavior and location
-
Buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) or return to store (BORIS)
-
Geofencing to engage nearby customers
-
Multiple digital wallet payment options and single login between sales
channels
-
QR code and barcode scanners
-
Ability to utilize mobile device features like sensors and cameras to
create remarkable experiences
Relate – Store Associate Clienteling
Designed to build customer loyalty and lift sales, Relate equips store
associates to create and deliver the ultimate in-store personalized
customer experience, including:
-
Instant access to a single view of the consumer’s profile and
online/offline transactions
-
Ability to process mixed cart transactions for reduced check-out
friction
-
Access to real-time online and store inventory
-
Communication with shoppers outside the store via targeted push
notifications, in-app chat and targeted SMS
-
Real-time analytics on customer behavior including location visits,
duration, AOV and store associate integration
Deliver – Omnichannel Order Fulfillment
Created to implement fulfillment centers within stores, Deliver allows
customers to pick up and return products at their convenience:
-
Multiple fulfillment options such as BOPIS, BORIS, smart order
routing, split orders and easy look-up product availability
-
Prioritize orders as they are placed, scan items with barcode scanners
and print fulfillment labels and packing slips
-
Automate email, SMS and push notifications to keep customers updated
on order progress
-
Real-time analytics on order status, workflows, overall cycle time,
locations handling and customer engagement
Offering true omnichannel experiences with mobile as the centerpiece
will continue to be the new normal for savvy retailers. Omnichannel
strategies – including cross-channel capabilities, robust mobile app
features and multiple fulfillment options – are a must for retailers who
want to drive consumers in-store and turn their physical locations into
highly efficient fulfillment centers. According to Shopgate’s recent
omnichannel retailer study, nearly 70% of retailers say omnichannel
retailing is a priority in 2019. The Shopgate survey also reports that
BOPIS, mobile apps and clienteling rank the highest in retailer
priorities, indicating the need for a commerce solution that fulfills
the “anywhere, anytime” shopping experience that consumers are demanding.
“Retailers must have the ability to offer consumers a seamless
omnichannel experience throughout all touchpoints. That doesn’t stop
with buying on mobile. It must include connecting to brick-and-mortars
for clienteling-powered personal consultations and the ability to pick
up and return items in-store,” said Marc Biel, CEO, Shopgate. “We are
thrilled to introduce this new suite of modern commerce solutions to
give forward-thinking retailers game-changing results with an
easy-to-use, customizable and cost-effective platform.”
Additionally, in early 2018, Shopgate launched a new partner program to
certify and onboard technology and solutions providers in anticipation
of the new omnichannel solutions. The partner program is designed for
systems integrators, technology providers, and eCommerce platforms who
are committed to delivering world-class commerce solutions to their
customers. Shopgate’s certified early-access partners include Echidna,
Adeo
Web, DEPlabs,
Ignitiv,
and Atmosol.
Attending NRF? Stop by Shopgate’s
booth #551 to learn more about their new commerce solutions and how
they are helping retailers build remarkable shopping experiences.
About Shopgate:
Shopgate, Inc. offers a suite of customer-centric commerce solutions,
designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them
increase in-store traffic, drive revenue and build the ultimate customer
experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the
Shopgate Connect platform, these commerce solutions are specifically
designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers.
Shopgate gives forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true
omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.
Shopgate is headquartered in Austin, TX and has a team of more than 150
employees in Europe and the U.S. Learn more at: www.shopgate.com/en/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005055/en/