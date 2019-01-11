Shopgate Announces New Suite of Modern Commerce Solutions, Designed to Fulfill the Omnichannel Needs of Customer-Centric Retailers

Powered by the Shopgate Connect Platform, the new commerce suite from Shopgate includes a consumer mobile app, clienteling for store associates and omnichannel order fulfillment

Shopgate, Inc. today announced the launch of a new suite of modern commerce solutions designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers pursuing an omnichannel strategy. These solutions will help retailers drive in-store traffic, lift revenue, and create the ultimate customer experience, all while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the Shopgate Connect platform, these new commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of retailers. What’s more, Shopgate’s solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

Shopgate’s new suite of commerce solutions includes:

Engage – Consumer Mobile App

Built for the consumer on the go, Engage increases conversion rates, average order value (AOV) and customer retention by letting consumers shop when and where they want, with features like:

Push notifications targeting consumers based on behavior and location

Buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) or return to store (BORIS)

Geofencing to engage nearby customers

Multiple digital wallet payment options and single login between sales channels

QR code and barcode scanners

Ability to utilize mobile device features like sensors and cameras to create remarkable experiences

Relate – Store Associate Clienteling

Designed to build customer loyalty and lift sales, Relate equips store associates to create and deliver the ultimate in-store personalized customer experience, including:

Instant access to a single view of the consumer’s profile and online/offline transactions

Ability to process mixed cart transactions for reduced check-out friction

Access to real-time online and store inventory

Communication with shoppers outside the store via targeted push notifications, in-app chat and targeted SMS

Real-time analytics on customer behavior including location visits, duration, AOV and store associate integration

Deliver – Omnichannel Order Fulfillment

Created to implement fulfillment centers within stores, Deliver allows customers to pick up and return products at their convenience:

Multiple fulfillment options such as BOPIS, BORIS, smart order routing, split orders and easy look-up product availability

Prioritize orders as they are placed, scan items with barcode scanners and print fulfillment labels and packing slips

Automate email, SMS and push notifications to keep customers updated on order progress

Real-time analytics on order status, workflows, overall cycle time, locations handling and customer engagement

Offering true omnichannel experiences with mobile as the centerpiece will continue to be the new normal for savvy retailers. Omnichannel strategies – including cross-channel capabilities, robust mobile app features and multiple fulfillment options – are a must for retailers who want to drive consumers in-store and turn their physical locations into highly efficient fulfillment centers. According to Shopgate’s recent omnichannel retailer study, nearly 70% of retailers say omnichannel retailing is a priority in 2019. The Shopgate survey also reports that BOPIS, mobile apps and clienteling rank the highest in retailer priorities, indicating the need for a commerce solution that fulfills the “anywhere, anytime” shopping experience that consumers are demanding.

“Retailers must have the ability to offer consumers a seamless omnichannel experience throughout all touchpoints. That doesn’t stop with buying on mobile. It must include connecting to brick-and-mortars for clienteling-powered personal consultations and the ability to pick up and return items in-store,” said Marc Biel, CEO, Shopgate. “We are thrilled to introduce this new suite of modern commerce solutions to give forward-thinking retailers game-changing results with an easy-to-use, customizable and cost-effective platform.”

Additionally, in early 2018, Shopgate launched a new partner program to certify and onboard technology and solutions providers in anticipation of the new omnichannel solutions. The partner program is designed for systems integrators, technology providers, and eCommerce platforms who are committed to delivering world-class commerce solutions to their customers. Shopgate’s certified early-access partners include Echidna, Adeo Web, DEPlabs, Ignitiv, and Atmosol.

Attending NRF? Stop by Shopgate’s booth #551 to learn more about their new commerce solutions and how they are helping retailers build remarkable shopping experiences.

About Shopgate:

Shopgate, Inc. offers a suite of customer-centric commerce solutions, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them increase in-store traffic, drive revenue and build the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the Shopgate Connect platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. Shopgate gives forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

Shopgate is headquartered in Austin, TX and has a team of more than 150 employees in Europe and the U.S. Learn more at: www.shopgate.com/en/.

