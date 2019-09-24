Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Annual Report to Unitholders

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000
25 September 2019
SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announces that its Annual Report for 2019 is attached and is being dispatched to those members who have elected to receive it.
Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:
Mark Fleming
CFO
SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900
Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626
CONTENTS
MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS
The meeting of Unitholders will be held at 2pm in the Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House, 31 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Wednesday, 20 November 2019
CORPORATE CALENDAR
|
20 November 2019
|
Meeting of Unitholders
|
December 2019
|
Estimated interim distribution announcement and units trade ex-distribution
|
January 2020
|
Interim distribution payment
|
February 2020
|
Interim results announcement
|
June 2020
|
Estimated final distribution announcement and units trade ex-distribution
|
August 2020
|
Full-year results announcement
|
August 2020
|
Final distribution payment
|
August 2020
|
Annual tax statement
RESPONSIBLE ENTITY
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFSL 426603
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group comprises Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788), together,
SCA Property Group or SCP
Front Cover: Bentons Square, VIC
OUR FY19 PERFORMANCE
HIGHLIGHTS
(For period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019)
|
16.33¢
|
14.70¢
|
$109.6
|
Cents per unit
|
Cents per unit
|
million
|
|
|
FUNDS FROM
|
DISTRIBUTIONS
|
STATUTORY PROFIT
|
OPERATIONS
|
TO UNITHOLDERS
|
AFTER TAX
|
(PER UNIT)
|
(PER UNIT)
|
SOLID PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
|
98.2%
|
6.48%
|
$693.2 million
|
PORTFOLIO
|
PORTFOLIO
|
INCREASE IN
|
OCCUPANCY
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
AUSTRALIAN
|
|
CAP RATE
|
PORTFOLIO VALUE
|
Within target range
|
Softening by 15 bps
|
Including acquisitions and
|
|
|
revaluation gains
REFINING OUR PORTFOLIO
12
ACQUIRED PROPERTIES
Ten convenience-based shopping centres acquired from Vicinity Centres, and two other individual centres for $677.9 million in total
5
DIVESTED
Four small centres to the SURF 3 fund, and one non-core adjacent lot, for $60.3 million in total
PRUDENT CAPITAL AND COST MANAGEMENT
|
3.6% p.a.
|
32.8%
|
70%
|
WEIGHTED COST
|
GEARING AT THE
|
OF DRAWN DEBT
|
OF DEBT
|
LOWER END OF OUR
|
FIXED OR HEDGED
|
|
TARGET RANGE
|
|
$180 million
|
0.37%
|
CASH AND
|
MANAGEMENT
|
UNDRAWN
|
EXPENSE RATIO
|
FACILITIES
|
|
SCA Property Group | Annual Report 2019
|
1
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN
Philip Marcus Clark, AO
Chairman, SCA Property Group
On behalf of your Board, I am pleased to present SCA Property Group's Annual Report, including the audited Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Activity and financial results
FY19 was a big year for SCP. During the year the Group:
-
Launched SURF 3 in July 2018;
-
Acquired twelve (12) convenience assets for a total of $677.9 million, including
a portfolio of ten (10) assets acquired from Vicinity Centres (VCX) in October 2018 for $573 million;
-
Acquired completed developments at Bushland Beach, QLD and Shell Cove, NSW;
-
Raised $887.3 million of debt capital to fund acquisitions and improve our debt profile;
-
Raised $262.4 million by way of an institutional placement in October 2018; and
-
Raised an additional $111.2 million by way of a Unit Purchase Plan in November 2018, delivering on the Board's commitment to offer retail shareholders opportunities to participate in capital raisings, whenever practical to do so.
The Group has delivered solid financial results in a challenging operating environment for retail landlords:
-
Statutory Net Profit After Tax of $109.6 million, which was down 37.4% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to expensing transaction costs on acquisitions completed during the period and a reduced investment property valuation uplift;
-
Funds from Operations (FFO) increased to $141.8 million, up 24.1% on the same period last
year reflecting the increased size of our investment portfolio;
-
Management Expense Ratio was reduced from 0.43% to 0.37%; and
-
Gearing remained at the low end of our preferred range at 32.8% at 30 June 2019.
Further details are set out in the Report which follows.
Operating environment
Notwithstanding the uncertainty which prevails in the retail property market due to low wages growth, low consumer confidence and increased competition, particularly from online shopping, SCP's business fundamentals remain strong.
Our core strategies of:
-
Focusing on convenience, non- discretionary retail;
-
Delivering a convenient shopping experience for our customers;
-
Negotiating sustainable rents with our tenants; and
-
Strong local community engagement,
are working and continue to deliver results.
Distribution growth and total shareholders' returns
The Group's commitment to Unitholders is to deliver defensive, resilient cash flows to support secure and growing long-term distributions. The value of this commitment is further enhanced for SCP Unitholders in the current record low cash rate environment.
