Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Annual Report to Unitholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

25 September 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announces that its Annual Report for 2019 is attached and is being dispatched to those members who have elected to receive it.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

Annual Report

2019

CONTENTS

Corporate Calendar

IFC

Our FY19 Performance Highlights

1

Message from the Chairman

2

Message from the CEO

4

About Us

6

Our Property Portfolio

8

Our Tenants

11

Our Strategy

12

Our Performance

14

Financial Highlights

20

Our Commitment to Sustainability

25

Remuneration Report

29

Directors' and Financial Report

59

Security Analysis

120

Directory

IBC

MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

The meeting of Unitholders will be held at 2pm in the Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House, 31 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Wednesday, 20 November 2019

CORPORATE CALENDAR

20 November 2019

Meeting of Unitholders

December 2019

Estimated interim distribution announcement and units trade ex-distribution

January 2020

Interim distribution payment

February 2020

Interim results announcement

June 2020

Estimated final distribution announcement and units trade ex-distribution

August 2020

Full-year results announcement

August 2020

Final distribution payment

August 2020

Annual tax statement

UNITHOLDER REGISTER DETAILS

You can view your holdings, access information and make changes by visiting

www.investorcentre.linkmarketservices.com.au

RESPONSIBLE ENTITY

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFSL 426603

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group comprises Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788), together,

SCA Property Group or SCP

Front Cover: Bentons Square, VIC

OUR FY19 PERFORMANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

(For period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019)

16.33¢

14.70¢

$109.6

Cents per unit

Cents per unit

million

FUNDS FROM

DISTRIBUTIONS

STATUTORY PROFIT

OPERATIONS

TO UNITHOLDERS

AFTER TAX

(PER UNIT)

(PER UNIT)

SOLID PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

98.2%

6.48%

$693.2 million

PORTFOLIO

PORTFOLIO

INCREASE IN

OCCUPANCY

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

AUSTRALIAN

CAP RATE

PORTFOLIO VALUE

Within target range

Softening by 15 bps

Including acquisitions and

revaluation gains

REFINING OUR PORTFOLIO

12

ACQUIRED PROPERTIES

Ten convenience-based shopping centres acquired from Vicinity Centres, and two other individual centres for $677.9 million in total

5

DIVESTED

Four small centres to the SURF 3 fund, and one non-core adjacent lot, for $60.3 million in total

PRUDENT CAPITAL AND COST MANAGEMENT

3.6% p.a.

32.8%

70%

WEIGHTED COST

GEARING AT THE

OF DRAWN DEBT

OF DEBT

LOWER END OF OUR

FIXED OR HEDGED

TARGET RANGE

$180 million

0.37%

CASH AND

MANAGEMENT

UNDRAWN

EXPENSE RATIO

FACILITIES

SCA Property Group | Annual Report 2019

1

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Philip Marcus Clark, AO

Chairman, SCA Property Group

On behalf of your Board, I am pleased to present SCA Property Group's Annual Report, including the audited Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Activity and financial results

FY19 was a big year for SCP. During the year the Group:

  • Launched SURF 3 in July 2018;
  • Acquired twelve (12) convenience assets for a total of $677.9 million, including
    a portfolio of ten (10) assets acquired from Vicinity Centres (VCX) in October 2018 for $573 million;
  • Acquired completed developments at Bushland Beach, QLD and Shell Cove, NSW;
  • Raised $887.3 million of debt capital to fund acquisitions and improve our debt profile;
  • Raised $262.4 million by way of an institutional placement in October 2018; and
  • Raised an additional $111.2 million by way of a Unit Purchase Plan in November 2018, delivering on the Board's commitment to offer retail shareholders opportunities to participate in capital raisings, whenever practical to do so.

The Group has delivered solid financial results in a challenging operating environment for retail landlords:

  • Statutory Net Profit After Tax of $109.6 million, which was down 37.4% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to expensing transaction costs on acquisitions completed during the period and a reduced investment property valuation uplift;
  • Funds from Operations (FFO) increased to $141.8 million, up 24.1% on the same period last

year reflecting the increased size of our investment portfolio;

  • Management Expense Ratio was reduced from 0.43% to 0.37%; and
  • Gearing remained at the low end of our preferred range at 32.8% at 30 June 2019.

Further details are set out in the Report which follows.

Operating environment

Notwithstanding the uncertainty which prevails in the retail property market due to low wages growth, low consumer confidence and increased competition, particularly from online shopping, SCP's business fundamentals remain strong.

Our core strategies of:

  • Focusing on convenience, non- discretionary retail;
  • Delivering a convenient shopping experience for our customers;
  • Negotiating sustainable rents with our tenants; and
  • Strong local community engagement,

are working and continue to deliver results.

Distribution growth and total shareholders' returns

The Group's commitment to Unitholders is to deliver defensive, resilient cash flows to support secure and growing long-term distributions. The value of this commitment is further enhanced for SCP Unitholders in the current record low cash rate environment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (September 20)
PU
09:01pMEET GEMI : The World's First Multi-Camera Recording App to Maximize Your New iPhone's Power for Storytelling
BU
09:00pNIO Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019
GL
09:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces Increase to Tie Field Reserves and Government Oil Delivery Approvals
GL
09:00pVlocity Expands Business in Japan, Names Osamu Kamiya as Japan Country Manager
GL
08:58pAIR WATER : Releasing 8K Surgical Microscope System “Micro eight ”
PU
08:54pTencent Holdings Unit Plans Fintech JV With Investment Bank CICC
DJ
08:48pEXPONENT : NEWIEE Rising Professional Graduate School Panel
PU
08:43pAFTERPAY TOUCH : Australia's Afterpay submits external audit report on money laundering concerns
RE
08:43pSTRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors (141 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
5SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR ASA: Participation of primary insiders in private placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group