Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Annual Report to Unitholders

On behalf of your Board, I am pleased to present SCA Property Group's Annual Report, including the audited Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Funds from Operations (FFO) increased to $141.8 million, up 24.1% on the same period last

Statutory Net Profit After Tax of $109.6 million, which was down 37.4% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to expensing transaction costs on acquisitions completed during the period and a reduced investment property valuation uplift;

The Group has delivered solid financial results in a challenging operating environment for retail landlords:

Raised an additional $111.2 million by way of a Unit Purchase Plan in November 2018, delivering on the Board's commitment to offer retail shareholders opportunities to participate in capital raisings, whenever practical to do so.

Raised $262.4 million by way of an institutional placement in October 2018; and

Raised $887.3 million of debt capital to fund acquisitions and improve our debt profile;

Acquired completed developments at Bushland Beach, QLD and Shell Cove, NSW;

Acquired twelve (12) convenience assets for a total of $677.9 million, including

FY19 was a big year for SCP. During the year the Group:

Activity and financial results

year reflecting the increased size of our investment portfolio;

Management Expense Ratio was reduced from 0.43% to 0.37%; and

Gearing remained at the low end of our preferred range at 32.8% at 30 June 2019.

Further details are set out in the Report which follows.

Operating environment

Notwithstanding the uncertainty which prevails in the retail property market due to low wages growth, low consumer confidence and increased competition, particularly from online shopping, SCP's business fundamentals remain strong.

Our core strategies of:

Focusing on convenience, non- discretionary retail;

Delivering a convenient shopping experience for our customers;

Negotiating sustainable rents with our tenants; and

Strong local community engagement,

are working and continue to deliver results.

Distribution growth and total shareholders' returns

The Group's commitment to Unitholders is to deliver defensive, resilient cash flows to support secure and growing long-term distributions. The value of this commitment is further enhanced for SCP Unitholders in the current record low cash rate environment.