Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Appendix 3B

Name of entity

SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (SCA RE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (SCA MT) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (SCA RT)

ABN

SCA RE: ABN 47 158 809 851

SCA MT: ARSN 160 612 626 SCA RT: ARSN 160 612 788

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary stapled securities.

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 10,583,789 stapled securities

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary stapled securities in SCA Property Group (each comprising one unit in SCA MT and one unit in SCA RT).

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes. $2.51

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Securities were issued under the terms of the distribution reinvestment plan for the distribution for the half year ended 31 December 2018

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable) all ASX in

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 29 January 2019 Number +Class 914,999,193 10,583,789 925,582,982 Fully paid ordinary securities Securities issued pursuant to distribution reinvestment plan Closing ordinary stapled security balance Number +Class Nil Nil

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

