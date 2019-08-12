Log in
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Appendix 3Y

08/12/2019 | 05:41am EDT

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

12 August 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 3Y

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) confirms that the date of change in respect of the attached Appendix 3Y is 9 August 2019.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SCA Property Group

ABN Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851) Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Management Trust

(ARSN 160 612 626)

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Retail Trust

(ARSN 160 612 788)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Michael Grainger Mellowes

Date of last notice

9/8/19

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9/8/19

No. of securities held prior to change

1,326,831

Class

Stapled Units

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

400,000

Value/Consideration

$2.5618 per unit

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

926,831

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market sale of units to fund personal tax liabilities in relation to units previously granted by SCA Property Group to Mr Mellowes as remuneration

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or No. contracts detailed above traded during

  1. +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
    If so, was prior written clearance Not applicable provided to allow the trade to proceed
    during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, Not applicable on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:40:03 UTC
