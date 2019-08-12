Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Appendix 3Y

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000
12 August 2019
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Appendix 3Y
SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) confirms that the date of change in respect of the attached Appendix 3Y is 9 August 2019.
Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:
Mark Fleming
CFO
SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900
Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity SCA Property Group
ABN Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851) Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Management Trust
(ARSN 160 612 626)
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Retail Trust
(ARSN 160 612 788)
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Anthony Michael Grainger Mellowes
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
9/8/19
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Not applicable
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
9/8/19
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1,326,831
|
|
|
Class
|
Stapled Units
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
400,000
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$2.5618 per unit
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
926,831
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
On-market sale of units to fund personal tax liabilities in relation to units previously granted by SCA Property Group to Mr Mellowes as remuneration
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or No. contracts detailed above traded during
-
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance Not applicable provided to allow the trade to proceed
during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, Not applicable on what date was this provided?
|
|
