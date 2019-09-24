Log in
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Appendix 4G and 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

09/24/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (SCPRE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (SCA MT) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (SCA RT)

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

SCPRE: ABN 47 158 809 851

30 June 2019

SCA MT: ARSN 160 612 626

SCA RT: ARSN 160 612 788

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • This URL on our website: www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 9 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

25 September 2019

Sign here:

Mark John Lamb, Company Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

above. We have disclosed …

the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

at Principle 1.1 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

and management; and

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our

therefore not applicable

those delegated to management.

board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to

the board and those delegated to management):

at Principle 1.1 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governanceand refer also to the Board

Charter located at: www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

at Principle 1.2 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

candidate for election, as a director; and

therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information

in its possession relevant to a decision on whether

or not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

at Principle 1.3 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

appointment.

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

at Principle 1.4 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

therefore not applicable

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

Page 2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

above. We have disclosed …

the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so at Principle 1.5 of the Corporate

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement located at:

for the board or a relevant committee of the board to

at

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

set measurable objectives for achieving gender

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

diversity and to assess annually both the objectives

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

at www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

and the entity's progress in achieving them;

at

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (c)(1):

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at Principle 1.5 of the Corporate Governance Statement located

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity

at: www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

set by the board or a relevant committee of the

policy and our progress towards achieving them:

board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

and its progress towards achieving them and either:

at

(1) the respective proportions of men and women

on the board, in senior executive positions and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

across the whole organisation (including how

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the entity has defined "senior executive" for

these purposes); or

at

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

defined in and published under that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically

at Principle 1.6 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board, its

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

committees and individual directors; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

at Principle 1.6 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

in the reporting period in accordance with that

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

process.

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

above. We have disclosed …

the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior executives;

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

and

at Principle 1.7 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in the reporting period in accordance with that

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

process.

at Principle 1.7 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

above. We have disclosed …

the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

(1) and (2):

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of

at Principle 2.1 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

whom are independent directors; and

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

located at www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(4) the members of the committee; and

pages 59 to 72 of the Directors' Report in SCA Property Group's 2019

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

number of times the committee met

Annual Report located at: www.scaproperty.com.au/investor/reports

throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee,

disclose that fact and the processes it employs to

address board succession issues and to ensure

that the board has the appropriate balance of

skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the

at Principle 2.2 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:

Statement OR

board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

membership.

therefore not applicable

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 23:57:08 UTC
