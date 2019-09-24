Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Appendix 4G and 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
above. We have disclosed …
the period above. We have disclosed …4
1.5
A listed entity should:
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):
☐ an explanation why that is so at Principle 1.5 of the Corporate
(a)
have a diversity policy which includes requirements
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
Governance Statement located at:
for the board or a relevant committee of the board to
☐ at
www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance
set measurable objectives for achieving gender
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
diversity and to assess annually both the objectives
☒ at www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance
and the entity's progress in achieving them;
☐ at
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
… and the information referred to in paragraph (c)(1):
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the
(c)
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
☒ at Principle 1.5 of the Corporate Governance Statement located
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity
at: www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance
set by the board or a relevant committee of the
policy and our progress towards achieving them:
board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
and its progress towards achieving them and either:
☐ at
(1) the respective proportions of men and women
on the board, in senior executive positions and
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
across the whole organisation (including how
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
the entity has defined "senior executive" for
these purposes); or
☐ at
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's
most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as
defined in and published under that Act.
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically
☒ at Principle 1.6 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:
evaluating the performance of the board, its
www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is
committees and individual directors; and
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
therefore not applicable
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period,
☒ at Principle 1.6 of the Corporate Governance Statement located at:
whether a performance evaluation was undertaken
in the reporting period in accordance with that
www.scaproperty.com.au/about/governance
process.
