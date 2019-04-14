Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Becoming a substantial holder

State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited
(ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
T+61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com
April 12, 2019
Company Announcement Officer
Dear Announcement Officer
Notice of Becoming a Substantial Shareholder
Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that it has become a substantial shareholder in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited. The enclosed ASIC Form 603 discloses the required details
Yours faithfully,
Alison Levell
Head of Compliance
|
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited
ACN/ARSN
158 809 851
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
10/04/2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ord
46,654,408
46,654,408
5.04
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Annexure B
Disclaimer
