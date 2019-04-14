Log in
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Becoming a substantial holder

04/14/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited

(ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

T+61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com

April 12, 2019

Company Announcement Officer

Dear Announcement Officer

Notice of Becoming a Substantial Shareholder

Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that it has become a substantial shareholder in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited. The enclosed ASIC Form 603 discloses the required details

Yours faithfully,

Alison Levell

Head of Compliance

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited

ACN/ARSN

158 809 851

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

10/04/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ord

46,654,408

46,654,408

5.04

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-Cash

Annexure B

Information Classification: General

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 22:57:03 UTC
