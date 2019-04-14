Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Becoming a substantial holder

Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that it has become a substantial shareholder in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited. The enclosed ASIC Form 603 discloses the required details

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ACN/ARSN 158 809 851 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 10/04/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ord 46,654,408 46,654,408 5.04

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-Cash Annexure B

Information Classification: General