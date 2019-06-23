Log in
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

06/23/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited

(ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

  1. +61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com

June 21, 2019

Company Announcement Officer

Dear Announcement Officer

Notice of ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder

Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that it has no longer a substantial shareholder in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited. The enclosed ASIC Form 605 discloses the required details

Yours faithfully,

Alison Mitchell

Compliance VP

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited

ACN/ARSN

158 809 851

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

19/06/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

27/05/2019

The previous notice was dated

23/05/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

changed

securities affected

Annexure

A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Annexure B

Signature

print name

Ian Appleyard

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

date

21/06/2019

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Annexure A

____________________________________ 21 June 2019

Ian Appleyard

Authorised Signatory

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to Change

Class and number of Securities affected

Person's Votes affected

24‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.54

Ord

(58,325)

(58,325)

29‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.58

Ord

(266,367)

(266,367)

30‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.54

Ord

(143,569)

(143,569)

30‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.53

Ord

4,537

4,537

30‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.52

Ord

2,786

2,786

30‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.52

Ord

(40,376)

(40,376)

30‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

36,575

36,575

31‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

25,328

25,328

31‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie withdrawal

n/a

Ord

(25,328)

(25,328)

31‐May‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.53

Ord

32,256

32,256

4‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.55

Ord

10,507

10,507

4‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.56

Ord

2,788

2,788

4‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie withdrawal

n/a

Ord

(22,591)

(22,591)

5‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie withdrawal

n/a

Ord

(13,584)

(13,584)

6‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.57

Ord

10,641

10,641

11‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.60

Ord

5,576

5,576

11‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.60

Ord

(8,194)

(8,194)

11‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

5,191

5,191

12‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.64

Ord

2,788

2,788

12‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.64

Ord

(13,813)

(13,813)

13‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

8,343

8,343

13‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.63

Ord

16,734

16,734

17‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.58

Ord

2,793

2,793

18‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.60

Ord

(24,196)

(24,196)

19‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.60

Ord

(19,433)

(19,433)

19‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.60

Ord

(124,435)

(124,435)

19‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair‐off Sale

2.59

Ord

(321,387)

(321,387)

19‐Jun‐19

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

10,382

10,382

Information Classification: Confidential

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a

Annexure B

substantial holder

____________________________________ 21 June 2019

Ian Appleyard

Authorised Signatory

Name

Address

Level 17, 420 George Street

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

One Iron Street

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Boston, MA 02210, USA.

State Street Global Advisors Limited

20 Churchill Place, London E14 5HJ, UK

Information Classification: Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:14:02 UTC
