Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
06/23/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited
(ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
+61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com
June 21, 2019
Company Announcement Officer
Dear Announcement Officer
Notice of ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder
Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that it has no longer a substantial shareholder in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited. The enclosed ASIC Form 605 discloses the required details
Yours faithfully,
Alison Mitchell
Compliance VP
605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited
ACN/ARSN
158 809 851
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
19/06/2019
|
27/05/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
changed
|
|
|
securities affected
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Annexure B
Signature
print name
Ian Appleyard
capacity
Authorised signatory
21/06/2019
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Date of Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is Annexure B referred to in Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a
Name
Address
Level 17, 420 George Street
State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
One Iron Street
State Street Global Advisors Inc
Boston, MA 02210, USA.
State Street Global Advisors Limited
20 Churchill Place, London E14 5HJ, UK
