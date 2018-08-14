Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

SCA Property Group

ABN

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851) Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Management Trust

(ARSN 160 612 626)

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Retail Trust

(ARSN 160 612 788)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Anthony Michael Grainger Mellowes Date of last notice 10 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Not applicable Date of change 13 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1,296,112 Class Stapled Units Number acquired Nil Number disposed 517,247 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $2.4324 per unit No. of securities held after change 778,865

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market sale of units to fund personal tax liabilities in relation to units previously granted by SCA Property Group to Mr Mellowes as remuneration

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No. If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

