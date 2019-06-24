Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity SCA Property Group
ABNShopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851)
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626)
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788)
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Belinda Robson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
26 November 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Not applicable
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
20 June 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to
|
23,607
|
change
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Stapled Units
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
25,000
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$2.6000 per Stapled Unit
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and estimated valuation
|
|
|
-
|
No. of securities held
|
after 48,607
|
change
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market purchase
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to Not applicable allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what Not applicable date was this provided?
|
|
