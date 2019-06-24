Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SCA Property Group

ABNShopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851)

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626)

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Belinda Robson Date of last notice 26 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Not applicable (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to 23,607 change Class Stapled Units Number acquired 25,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $2.6000 per Stapled Unit Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation