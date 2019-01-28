Shopping Centres Australasia Property : December 2018 Distribution Taxation Components

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street 29 January 2019 Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: (02) 8243 4900 Fax: (02) 8243 4999 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT www.scaproperty.com.au SCA PROPERTY GROUP (ASX: SCP) Information for Custodians Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution December 2018

Record Date: 31 December 2018

Payment Date: 29 January 2019

Distribution Amount: 7.25 cents per stapled unit

This announcement is relevant to custodians and other intermediary investors in respect of non-resident unitholders. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to unitholders on or about the end of August 2019. Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this announcement for the purposes of completing their income tax return.

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) (SCP) announced on 13 December 2018 the distribution is 7.25 cents per stapled unit for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and will be paid to unitholders on or about 29 January 2019.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (Retail Trust) declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) and has chosen to be an attribution managed investment trust (AMIT) for the purposes of Division 276 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Commonwealth) in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019.

Detailed below are the tax components of the distribution for the half year ended 31 December 2018 for SCP (comprising Retail Trust and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (Management Trust)).

These components are provided solely for the purpose of the withholding MIT non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and the non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-F of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Unitholders should seek their own tax advice in relation to this announcement.

Half Year Ended 31 December 2018 (cents per stapled unit)

Retail Trust Management Trust SCP Fund payment 4.044371 0.000000 4.044371 Interest income - Australian sourced 0.029373 0.000000 0.029373

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street

29 January 2019

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (02) 8243 4900

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Fax: (02) 8243 4999www.scaproperty.com.au

Any difference between the Retail Trust distribution and the components listed in the table above represent amounts such as: capital gains (including CGT concession), foreign income, and/or non-taxable distributions.

In accordance with section 12-395 of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) this distribution includes a 'fund payment' as shown above in respect of the half year ended 31 December 20181.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:

Mark Fleming

Chief Financial Officer SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

1 Unitholders should seek their own tax advice regarding the 'fund payment'. The 'fund payment', as determined in accordance with Subdivision 12A-B of Schedule 1 to theTaxation Administration Act 1953(Commonwealth), includes the net income of the trust disregarding certain amounts such as dividend income, interest income, royalties, capital gains or losses not in respect of taxable Australian property and amounts not from an Australian source.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626