Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Distribution Reinvestment Plan Underwriting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:29am CET

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (02) 8243 4900

Fax: (02) 8243 4999www.scaproperty.com.au

3 January 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SCP Half Year December 2018 Distribution - Distribution Reinvestment Plan Underwriting

On 13 December 2018, SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announced that it would pay a distribution of 7.25 cents per unit in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. As there are 915.0 million SCP units on issue, this equates to a total distribution amount of $66.3 million. The intended distribution payment date is 29 January 2019.

The Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") is in operation for this distribution, and SCP unitholders holding 17.8% of the units on issue have elected to participate in the DRP, such that $11.8 million of new units will be issued to these unitholders at the DRP issue price(1) on the distribution payment date.

In addition, as foreshadowed in our announcement on 13 December 2018, SCP has entered into an underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd ("Moelis") under which Moelis agreed to underwrite a DRP take-up rate of 40% of the total distribution amount by subscribing for any shortfall in the take-up rate by SCP unitholders. As such, Moelis will subscribe for $14.7 million (being 22.2% of the total distribution amount) of new SCP units at the DRP issue price(1) on the distribution payment date.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact the SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 (or +61 1300 318 976 from outside Australia) with any queries.

Note (1): The DRP issue price will be the price, rounded to the nearest whole cent, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through a Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following 2 January 2019, less 1.0% (1.0% being the Board approved DRP discount for this distribution).

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aWALT DISNEY : Studios Posts $7.3B in Global Box Office and Record Domestic Year of $3.09 Billion
PU
02:17aFEDEX : Ends Plan for Cuba Cargo Flights -- Bloomberg
DJ
02:14aKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
GL
02:12aBLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
RE
02:12aKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
GL
02:11aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. : ® Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call On The Web
PR
02:09aLG ELECTRONICS : Thinq ai and alpha 9 gen 2 processor deliver whole new user experience to lg tvs
PU
02:06aApple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
DJ
02:01aMonteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition
PR
01:59aBANK OF QINGDAO : Announcements and Notices-DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER PRICE AND OFFER SIZE FO...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--4th Update
2TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update
3PRIZE MINING CORPORATION : PRIZE MINING : Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors
4S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
5BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC : BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Participation in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.