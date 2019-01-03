Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Distribution Reinvestment Plan Underwriting

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street

3 January 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SCP Half Year December 2018 Distribution - Distribution Reinvestment Plan Underwriting

On 13 December 2018, SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announced that it would pay a distribution of 7.25 cents per unit in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. As there are 915.0 million SCP units on issue, this equates to a total distribution amount of $66.3 million. The intended distribution payment date is 29 January 2019.

The Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") is in operation for this distribution, and SCP unitholders holding 17.8% of the units on issue have elected to participate in the DRP, such that $11.8 million of new units will be issued to these unitholders at the DRP issue price(1) on the distribution payment date.

In addition, as foreshadowed in our announcement on 13 December 2018, SCP has entered into an underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd ("Moelis") under which Moelis agreed to underwrite a DRP take-up rate of 40% of the total distribution amount by subscribing for any shortfall in the take-up rate by SCP unitholders. As such, Moelis will subscribe for $14.7 million (being 22.2% of the total distribution amount) of new SCP units at the DRP issue price(1) on the distribution payment date.

ENDS

Note (1): The DRP issue price will be the price, rounded to the nearest whole cent, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through a Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following 2 January 2019, less 1.0% (1.0% being the Board approved DRP discount for this distribution).

