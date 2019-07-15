Log in
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Full Year June 2019 DRP Issue Price

07/15/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

16 July 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SCP Full Year June 2019 Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Issue Price

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announces the issue price of Stapled Units to be allocated under SCP's DRP on or about 30 August 2019 is $2.48 per unit.

In accordance with the DRP Rules, this issue price has been calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through a Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following 1 July 2019, less 1.0% (1.0% being the Board approved DRP discount for this distribution) and rounded to the nearest whole cent.

Stapled Units allotted under the DRP will be issued on the distribution payment date, and will rank equally with existing ordinary units from the date of issue. The intended distribution payment date is 30 August 2019.

Under the DRP Rules, units issued will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of unit(s) with the residual amount carried forward to the next distribution.

Key dates relating to this DRP issue are:

Ex-distribution date

27 July 2019

Record date

5.00pm, 28 July 2019

Last election date for DRP participation

5.00pm, 1 July 2019

Distribution Payment Date

30 August 2019

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group

(02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 03:34:06 UTC
