Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
09/24/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000
SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU
25 September 2019
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) ("SCP") announces its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at The Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House, 31 Alfred Street Sydney NSW 2000.
All Unitholders have today been mailed the Notice of Meeting in the form attached and a personalised Proxy Form.
ENDS
Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:
Mark Fleming
CFO
SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900
Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626
Notice of Annual General Meeting
20 November 2019 at 2pm
The Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House 31 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000
2 SCA Property Group
Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Notice is given by Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ABN 47 158 809 851) (AFSL 426603) (SCPRE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788) (SCA Retail Trust) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) (SCA Management Trust) that the Annual General Meeting for holders of stapled units in the SCA Retail Trust and the SCA Management Trust (Unitholders) for 2019 will be held on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 2pm (Sydney time) at the Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House, 31 Alfred Street Sydney NSW 2000 (the Meeting).
In accordance with section 252S(1) of the Corporations Act, SCPRE has appointed Philip Marcus Clark AO to act as Chair.
Important: The Resolutions set out in this Notice of Meeting should be read together with the accompanying Explanatory
Memorandum.
20 November 2019 at 2pm
The Barnet Long Room, Level 1, Customs House, 31 Alfred Street Sydney NSW 2000
AGENDA
1. Financial Statements and Reports
To consider the annual financial report, directors' report and the auditor's report for SCA Property Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
2. Remuneration Report
Resolution 1: Adoption of the Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution:
'That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted.'
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
Please note that the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the SCPRE Directors or SCA Property Group.
3. Election of Directors
Resolution 2: Re-election of Independent Director - Belinda Robson
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That Belinda Robson, who retires and being eligible offers herself for re-election as a director of SCPRE, be re-elected as a director of
SCPRE.'
Resolution 3: Election of Independent Director - Steven Crane
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That Steven Crane who, having been appointed a director of SCPRE since the last annual general meeting, retires and being eligible offers himself for election as a director of SCPRE, be elected as a director of SCPRE.'
Resolution 4: Election of Independent Director - Beth Laughton
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That Beth Laughton who, having been appointed a director of SCPRE since the last annual general meeting, retires and being eligible offers herself for election as a director of SCPRE, be elected
as a director of SCPRE.'
4. Executive Incentive Plan
Resolution 5: Approval of issues under Executive Incentive Plan
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule
7.2 (Exception 9), approval be given for the grant of rights and issue of securities under the Executive Incentive Plan, the terms and conditions of which are described in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
Resolution 6: Issue of Short Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Mellowes
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:
-
the grant to the Chief Executive Officer of SCPRE, Anthony Mellowes, of 126,869 Rights as part of a short term incentive award under the Executive Incentive Plan; and
-
the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Anthony Mellowes upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this
Notice of Meeting.
Resolution 7: Issue of Long Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Mellowes
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:
-
the grant to the Chief Executive Officer of SCPRE, Anthony Mellowes, of 377,528 Rights as part of a long term incentive award under the Executive Incentive Plan; and
-
the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Anthony Mellowes upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'
Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
Resolution 8: Issue of Short Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Fleming
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:
-
the grant to the Chief Financial Officer of SCPRE,
Mark Fleming, of 61,507 Rights as part of a short term incentive award under the Executive Incentive Plan; and
-
the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Mark Fleming upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
Resolution 9: Issue of Long Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Fleming
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:
-
the grant to the Chief Financial Officer of SCPRE,
Mark Fleming, of 181,428 Rights as part of a long term incentive award under the Executive Incentive Plan; and
-
the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Mark Fleming upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'
Voting exclusion
SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors of
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited
Mark Lamb
Company Secretary
Dated 25 September 2019
PROCEDURAL NOTES
SCA Property Group is the collective name of the SCA Management Trust and SCA Retail Trust (each a Trust).
Each unit in the SCA Management Trust is stapled to one unit in SCA Retail Trust to form a Stapled Unit.
As each Trust is a separate entity, each is required to conduct a separate meeting. However, rules 25.10(b) and 34.8(b) of the constitution of each Trust provides that meetings of Unitholders may be held in conjunction and SCPRE, as the responsible entity of each Trust, may make any rules for the conduct of Unitholder meetings as SCPRE determines.
The Board of SCPRE has determined that, because the Resolutions to be proposed at each meeting of the Trust are the same, each of the meetings will be conducted concurrently so that, from
Annual General Meeting 2019
3
an administrative and attendee point of view, the conduct of the meetings will be as if they were one single meeting and any reference to "Meeting" in this Notice of Meeting is to the contemporaneous meetings of the Trusts convened by this Notice of Meeting and any reference to a "resolution" is an identical resolution to be approved simultaneously by members of each Trust.
Quorum
The quorum necessary for this Meeting is two Unitholders present in person or by proxy. If a quorum is not present within 30 minutes after the scheduled time for the Meeting, the Meeting will be adjourned as SCPRE directs.
Eligibility to vote
The Board of SCPRE has determined that the registered holders of Stapled Units at 7pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 18 November 2019 will be taken to be Unitholders for the purposes of the Meeting and accordingly, will be entitled to attend and, subject to any applicable voting exclusions, vote at the Meeting.
Voting by proxy
An eligible Unitholder can vote in person at the Meeting or appoint a proxy or, where a Unitholder is entitled to two or more votes, two proxies. Where two proxies are appointed, a Unitholder may specify the number or proportion of votes to be exercised by each proxy appointed. If no number or proportion of votes is specified, each proxy appointed will be taken to exercise half of that Unitholder's votes (disregarding fractions).
An appointed proxy need not themselves be a Unitholder.
To be valid, the appointment of a proxy (made using a properly completed and executed Proxy Form) must be received by SCPRE no later than 2pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 18 November 2019.
Proxy Forms can be submitted in the following ways:
-
Online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au; or
-
By mail to Link Market Services Limited at Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW 1235 Australia using the enclosed return envelope; or
-
By facsimile to +61 2 9287 0309; or
-
By hand to Link Market Services Limited, 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138.
Instructions on how to complete the Proxy Form are on the reverse of the Proxy Form attached to this Notice of Meeting.
If a Proxy Form is signed by an attorney, a Unitholder must also send in the original or a certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority under which the Proxy Form is signed.
Undirected proxies
The Chair of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxy votes in favour of all Resolutions (subject to the voting exclusions below).
Voting by corporate representative
A Unitholder or proxy which is a corporation and entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint an individual to act as its corporate representative to vote at the Meeting. The appointment must comply with section 253B of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the Meeting evidence of his or her appointment unless it has previously been provided to SCPRE.
Voting by attorney
A Unitholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint an attorney to attend and vote at the Meeting on
the Unitholder's behalf. An attorney need not themselves be a Unitholder.
The power of attorney appointing the attorney must be signed and specify the name of each of the Unitholder, each Trust and the attorney, and also specify the meeting(s) at which the appointment may be used. The appointment may be a standing one.
To be effective, the power of attorney must also be returned in the same manner, and by the same time, as specified for Proxy Forms.
4 SCA Property Group
Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Voting exclusions
In accordance with section 253E of the Corporations Act, SCPRE and its associates are not entitled to vote their interest on any Resolution if they have an interest in the Resolution other than as a member.
Certain other persons are not entitled to vote on the Resolutions in accordance with the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and SCA Property Group's corporate governance framework.
The relevant voting exclusions are described below:
|
|
|
|
Who is excluded from voting on the Resolution?
|
|
|
|
As holder of a
|
As holder of an
|
Resolution no
|
Resolution description
|
As a Unitholder?
|
direct proxy?
|
undirected proxy?
|
Resolution 1
|
Adoption of the
|
KMP named in the Remuneration
|
|
Remuneration Report
|
Report and their CRP.
Proxy holder for KMP named in the Remuneration Report or their CRP.
Proxy holder for KMP named in the Remuneration Report or their CRP.
Proxy holder who is a KMP or a CRP (subject to Note 1 below).
|
Resolution 2
|
Re-election of Independent
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
|
Director - Belinda Robson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 3
|
Election of Independent
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
|
Director - Steven Crane
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 4
|
Election of Independent
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
No exclusions.
|
|
Director - Beth Laughton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution 5
|
Approval of issues under
|
Any Director of SCPRE
|
Proxy holder for
|
Proxy holder for Relevant
|
|
Executive Incentive Plan
|
(except one who is ineligible
|
Relevant Directors
|
Directors and their
|
|
|
to participate in any employee
|
and their associates.
|
associates.
|
|
|
incentive scheme in relation to
|
|
Proxy holder who is a KMP
|
|
|
SCA Property Group) and their
|
|
|
|
|
or a CRP (subject to Notes
|
|
|
associates.
|
|
|
|
|
1 and 2 below).
|
|
|
|
For the purposes of this meeting, the only directors of SCPRE who are eligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to SCA Property Group are Anthony Mellowes and Mark Fleming (Relevant Directors).
Resolution 6 Approval of issue of STI Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Mellowes
|
Any Director of SCPRE who is
|
Proxy holder for
|
Proxy holder for Relevant
|
eligible to participate in SCA
|
Relevant Directors
|
Directors and their
|
Property Group's Executive
|
and their associates.
|
associates.
|
Incentive Plan and their
|
|
Proxy holder who is a KMP
|
associates.
|
|
|
or a CRP (subject to Notes
|
|
|
For the purposes of this meeting,
|
|
1 and 2 below).
|
the only directors of SCPRE
|
|
|
who are eligible to participate in
|
|
|
SCA Property Group's Executive
|
|
|
Incentive Plan are
|
|
|
Anthony Mellowes and
|
|
|
Mark Fleming (Relevant
|
|
|
Directors).
|
|
Resolution 7 Approval of issue of LTI Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Mellowes
|
Any Director of SCPRE who is
|
Proxy holder for
|
Proxy holder for Relevant
|
eligible to participate in SCA
|
Relevant Directors
|
Directors and their
|
Property Group's Executive
|
and their associates.
|
associates.
|
Incentive Plan and their
|
|
Proxy holder who is a KMP
|
associates.
|
|
|
or a CRP (subject to Notes
|
|
|
For the purposes of this meeting,
|
|
1 and 2 below).
|
the only directors of SCPRE
|
|
|
who are eligible to participate in
|
|
|
SCA Property Group's Executive
|
|
|
Incentive Plan are
|
|
|
Anthony Mellowes and
|
|
|
Mark Fleming (Relevant
|
|
|
Directors).
|
|
