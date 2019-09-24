Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

The Board of SCPRE has determined that, because the Resolutions to be proposed at each meeting of the Trust are the same, each of the meetings will be conducted concurrently so that, from

As each Trust is a separate entity, each is required to conduct a separate meeting. However, rules 25.10(b) and 34.8(b) of the constitution of each Trust provides that meetings of Unitholders may be held in conjunction and SCPRE, as the responsible entity of each Trust, may make any rules for the conduct of Unitholder meetings as SCPRE determines.

Each unit in the SCA Management Trust is stapled to one unit in SCA Retail Trust to form a Stapled Unit.

SCA Property Group is the collective name of the SCA Management Trust and SCA Retail Trust (each a Trust).

SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.

the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Mark Fleming upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'

'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

Resolution 9: Issue of Long Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Fleming

SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.

the transfer or allocation of Stapled Units to Mark Fleming upon vesting of the Rights described in paragraph (a) of this resolution.'

'That for all purposes, including the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14, approval be given for:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

Resolution 8: Issue of Short Term Incentive Rights under the Executive Incentive Plan to the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Fleming

SCPRE will disregard any votes cast on this resolution by certain persons. Details of the applicable voting exclusions are set out in the 'Voting exclusions' section of the Procedural Notes to this Notice of Meeting.

an administrative and attendee point of view, the conduct of the meetings will be as if they were one single meeting and any reference to "Meeting" in this Notice of Meeting is to the contemporaneous meetings of the Trusts convened by this Notice of Meeting and any reference to a "resolution" is an identical resolution to be approved simultaneously by members of each Trust.

Quorum

The quorum necessary for this Meeting is two Unitholders present in person or by proxy. If a quorum is not present within 30 minutes after the scheduled time for the Meeting, the Meeting will be adjourned as SCPRE directs.

Eligibility to vote

The Board of SCPRE has determined that the registered holders of Stapled Units at 7pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 18 November 2019 will be taken to be Unitholders for the purposes of the Meeting and accordingly, will be entitled to attend and, subject to any applicable voting exclusions, vote at the Meeting.

Voting by proxy

An eligible Unitholder can vote in person at the Meeting or appoint a proxy or, where a Unitholder is entitled to two or more votes, two proxies. Where two proxies are appointed, a Unitholder may specify the number or proportion of votes to be exercised by each proxy appointed. If no number or proportion of votes is specified, each proxy appointed will be taken to exercise half of that Unitholder's votes (disregarding fractions).

An appointed proxy need not themselves be a Unitholder.

To be valid, the appointment of a proxy (made using a properly completed and executed Proxy Form) must be received by SCPRE no later than 2pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 18 November 2019.

Proxy Forms can be submitted in the following ways:

Online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au ; or

at ; or By mail to Link Market Services Limited at Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW 1235 Australia using the enclosed return envelope; or

to Link Market Services Limited at Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW 1235 Australia using the enclosed return envelope; or By facsimile to +61 2 9287 0309; or

to +61 2 9287 0309; or By hand to Link Market Services Limited, 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138.

Instructions on how to complete the Proxy Form are on the reverse of the Proxy Form attached to this Notice of Meeting.

If a Proxy Form is signed by an attorney, a Unitholder must also send in the original or a certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority under which the Proxy Form is signed.

Undirected proxies

The Chair of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxy votes in favour of all Resolutions (subject to the voting exclusions below).

Voting by corporate representative

A Unitholder or proxy which is a corporation and entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint an individual to act as its corporate representative to vote at the Meeting. The appointment must comply with section 253B of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the Meeting evidence of his or her appointment unless it has previously been provided to SCPRE.

Voting by attorney

A Unitholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint an attorney to attend and vote at the Meeting on

the Unitholder's behalf. An attorney need not themselves be a Unitholder.

The power of attorney appointing the attorney must be signed and specify the name of each of the Unitholder, each Trust and the attorney, and also specify the meeting(s) at which the appointment may be used. The appointment may be a standing one.

To be effective, the power of attorney must also be returned in the same manner, and by the same time, as specified for Proxy Forms.