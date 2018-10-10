Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Notice under section 1012DA(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

10 October 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SCA PROPERTY GROUP (ASX: SCP)Stapled Securities issued under Institutional Placement

Notice under section 1012DA(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

This notice is given by Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited (ACN 158 809 851) (SCA Property Group) in its capacity as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) (SCA Property Management Trust) and the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788) (SCA Retail Trust) under section 1012DA(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).

SCA Property Group today issued 113,086,444 stapled securities, each comprising of a unit in SCA Property Management Trust and a unit in SCA Retail Trust stapled together on a 1:1 basis ("Stapled Securities") at an issue price of A$2.32 per Stapled Security to institutional and professional investors under the institutional placement announced on 3 October 2018.

SCA Property Group advises that:

(i) the Stapled Securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 7.9 of the Act and without a product disclosure statement for the Stapled Securities being prepared;

(ii) this notice is being given under section 1012DA(5)(e) of the Act;

(iii) as a disclosing entity, SCA Property Group is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations;

(iv) as at the date of this notice, SCA Property Group has complied with: (A) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act, as they apply to SCA Property Group; and (B) section 674 of the Act as it applies to SCA Property Group; and

(v) as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" within the meanings of sections 1012DA(7) and 1012DA(8) of the Act.

ENDS

