Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Taxation Components - Half Year Distribution June 2018

08/30/2018 | 02:27am CEST

30 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (02) 8243 4900

Fax: (02) 8243 4999www.scaproperty.com.au

SCA PROPERTY GROUP (ASX: SCP)Information for Custodians

Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution June 2018

Record Date: 29 June 2018

Payment Date: 30 August 2018

Distribution Amount: 7.1 cents per stapled unit

This announcement is relevant to custodians and other intermediary investors in respect of non-resident unitholders. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to unitholders today. Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this announcement for the purposes of completing their income tax return.

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) (SCP) announced on 13 July 2018 the distribution is 7.1 cents per stapled unit for the half year ended 30 June 2018 and will be paid to unitholders on or about 30 August 2018.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (Retail Trust) declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) and has chosen to be an attribution managed investment trust (AMIT) for the purposes of Division 276 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Commonwealth) in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2018.

Detailed below are the tax components of the distribution for the half year ended 30 June 2018 for SCP (comprising Retail Trust and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (Management Trust)).

These components are provided solely for the purpose of the withholding MIT non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and the non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-F of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Unitholders should seek their own tax advice in relation to this announcement.

Half Year Ended 30 June 2018 (cents per stapled unit)

Retail Trust

Management Trust

SCP

Fund payment

4.634963

0.000000

4.634963

Interest income - Australian sourced

0.012425

0.000000

0.012425

Any difference between the Retail Trust distribution and the components listed in the table above represent amounts such as: capital gains (including CGT concession), foreign income, and/or non-taxable distributions.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626

30 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Level 5, 50 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (02) 8243 4900

Fax: (02) 8243 4999www.scaproperty.com.au

In accordance with section 12-395 of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) this distribution includes a 'fund payment' as shown above in respect of the half year ended 30 June 20181.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analyst, contact:

Mark Fleming

Chief Financial Officer

SCA Property Group

(02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

1 Unitholders should seek their own tax advice regarding the 'fund payment'. The 'fund payment', as determined in accordance with Subdivision 12A-B of Schedule 1 to theTaxation Administration Act 1953(Commonwealth), includes the net income of the trust disregarding certain amounts such as dividend income, interest income, royalties, capital gains or losses not in respect of taxable Australian property and amounts not from an Australian source.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:26:08 UTC
