Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

30 August 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Information for Custodians

Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution June 2019

Record Date: 28 June 2019

Payment Date: 30 August 2019

Distribution Amount: 7.45 cents per stapled unit

This announcement is relevant to custodians and other intermediary investors in respect of non-resident unitholders. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to unitholders today. Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this announcement for the purposes of completing their income tax return.

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) (SCP) announced on 12 June 2019 the distribution is 7.45 cents per stapled unit for the half year ended 30 June 2019 and will be paid to unitholders on or about 30 August 2019.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (Retail Trust) declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) and has chosen to be an attribution managed investment trust (AMIT) for the purposes of Division 276 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Commonwealth) in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019.

Detailed below are the tax components of the distribution for the half year ended

30 June 2019 for SCP (comprising Retail Trust and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (Management Trust)).

These components are provided solely for the purpose of the withholding MIT non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and the non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-F of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Unitholders should seek their own tax advice in relation to this announcement.

Half Year Ended 30 June 2019 (cents per stapled unit)

Retail Trust

Management Trust

SCP

Fund payment

1.893536

0.000000

1.893536

Interest income - Australian sourced

0.021313

0.000000

0.021313

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626

30 August 2019

ASX Announcement

Any difference between the Retail Trust distribution and the components listed in the table above represent amounts such as: capital gains not in respect of taxable Australian property (including CGT concession), foreign income, and/or non-taxable distributions. In accordance with section 12-395 of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) this distribution includes a 'fund payment' as shown above in respect of the half year ended 30 June 20191.

ENDS

Media, Institutional investor and analysts, contact:

Mark Fleming

CFO

SCA Property Group (02) 8243 4900

Unitholders should contact SCP Information Line on 1300 318 976 with any queries.

1 Unitholders should seek their own tax advice regarding the 'fund payment'. The 'fund payment', as determined in accordance with Subdivision 12A-B of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), includes the net income of the trust disregarding certain amounts such as dividend income, interest income, royalties, capital gains or losses not in respect of taxable Australian property and amounts not from an Australian source.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pDIXIE BRANDS USA : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:21pSEMBCORP MARINE : secures Siccar Point FEED contract to develop cylindrical FPSO design solution for Cambo field
PU
09:19pOil dips after three days of gains
RE
09:16pPEAK RESOURCES : Binding Heads of Agreement executed with IFC
PU
09:16pEMINENCE : Possible major transaction in relation to mandate for the disposal of shares of china sce group holdings limited
PU
09:16pAJINOM : to Group to Enhance Its Global Bio-Pharmaceutical CDMO Business
PU
09:16pORION METALS : Tanami Sale Agreement Announcement
PU
09:16pEMINENCE : FORM OF PROXY - For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 16 September 2019 and at any adjournment thereof
PU
09:16pNZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
PU
09:11pOCEANAGOLD : Announces New Board Member
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
3BIG CITY MOMS : Returns To The Golden City With The Biggest Baby Shower Ever On Board!
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group