Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution June 2019

LEVEL 5, 50 PITT ST, SYDNEY NSW 2000

SCAPROPERTY.COM.AU

30 August 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Information for Custodians

Taxation Components - SCP Half Year Distribution June 2019

Record Date: 28 June 2019

Payment Date: 30 August 2019

Distribution Amount: 7.45 cents per stapled unit

This announcement is relevant to custodians and other intermediary investors in respect of non-resident unitholders. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to unitholders today. Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this announcement for the purposes of completing their income tax return.

SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP) (SCP) announced on 12 June 2019 the distribution is 7.45 cents per stapled unit for the half year ended 30 June 2019 and will be paid to unitholders on or about 30 August 2019.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (Retail Trust) declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth) and has chosen to be an attribution managed investment trust (AMIT) for the purposes of Division 276 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 (Commonwealth) in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2019.

Detailed below are the tax components of the distribution for the half year ended

30 June 2019 for SCP (comprising Retail Trust and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (Management Trust)).

These components are provided solely for the purpose of the withholding MIT non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and the non-resident withholding tax under Subdivision 12-F of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Commonwealth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Unitholders should seek their own tax advice in relation to this announcement.

Half Year Ended 30 June 2019 (cents per stapled unit)

Retail Trust Management Trust SCP Fund payment 1.893536 0.000000 1.893536 Interest income - Australian sourced 0.021313 0.000000 0.021313

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 AFS Licence 426603 as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust ARSN 160612788 and as responsible entity of the Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust ARSN 160612626