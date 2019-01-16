Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCP

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SCP - UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 17, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP issue price now known

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.3 ASX issuer code

SCP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

Registration Number

SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 (SCA RE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (SCA MT) and Shopping Centres Australasia Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (SCA RT)

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement DRP issue price now known

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday December 13, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday January 17, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SCP

ASX +Security Description

UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday December 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday January 29, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.07250000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.07250000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.07250000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Australian tax residents should refer to their annual tax statement which will be dispatched by the end of August 2019. Disclosure in relation to the tax components for foreign security holders will be announced to the market by the end of January 2019.

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday January 2, 2019 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Thursday January 3, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

4A.3 DRP discount rate 1.0000 %

End Date

Wednesday January 16, 2019

The issue price is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following 2 January 2019, less 1.0 percent and rounded to the nearest whole cent

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD 2.51000

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Tuesday January 29, 2019

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Refer to DRP Rules

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules www.scaproperty.com.au

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Refer to ASX Announcement of today's date for details of DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Refer to ASX announcement of today's date for additional information