Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCP

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP
SCP - UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES
Update to previous announcement
Thursday January 17, 2019
DRP issue price now known
SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP
SCP
Update/amendment to previous announcement
SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 (SCA RE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (SCA MT) and Shopping Centres Australasia Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (SCA RT)
DRP issue price now known
Thursday December 13, 2018
Thursday January 17, 2019
SCP
UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
Monday December 31, 2018
Monday December 31, 2018
Friday December 28, 2018
Tuesday January 29, 2019
No
AUD - Australian Dollar
Actual
AUD 0.07250000
No
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
Yes
Yes
No
AUD 0.07250000
No
AUD 0.00000000
AUD 0.07250000
AUD 0.00000000
Full DRP
Australian tax residents should refer to their annual tax statement which will be dispatched by the end of August 2019. Disclosure in relation to the tax components for foreign security holders will be announced to the market by the end of January 2019.
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Wednesday January 2, 2019 17:00:00
Thursday January 3, 2019
Wednesday January 16, 2019
The issue price is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days following 2 January 2019, less 1.0 percent and rounded to the nearest whole cent
AUD 2.51000
Yes
Tuesday January 29, 2019
Yes
No
No
Yes
Refer to DRP Rules
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules www.scaproperty.com.au
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Refer to ASX Announcement of today's date for details of DRP
Refer to ASX announcement of today's date for additional information