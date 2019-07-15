Log in
News : Companies
Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCP

07/15/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SCP - FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday July 16, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP Price now known

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type

other

Registration Number

SCA Property Group being Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Limited ABN 47 158 809 851 (SCA RE) as responsible entity of Shopping Centres Australasia Management Trust ARSN 160 612 626 (SCA MT) and Shopping Centres Australasia Retail Trust ARSN 160 612 788 (SCA RT)

1.3 ASX issuer code

SCP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

DRP Price now known

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday June 12, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday July 16, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SCP

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday August 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07450000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.07450000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.07450000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Australian tax residents should refer to their annual tax statement which will be dispatched by the end of August 2019. Disclosure in relation to the tax components for foreign security holders will be announced to the market by the end of August 2019.

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday July 1, 2019 17:00:00

1.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Tuesday July 2, 2019

Monday July 15, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The issue price is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of all sales of Stapled Units sold through Normal Trade recorded on ASX for the first 10 ASX Trading Days commencing on the Start Date above, less 1.00 percent and rounded to the nearest whole cent.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 2.48000

Friday August 30, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Refer to DRP Rules

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.scaproperty.com.au/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Refer to ASX Announcement of today's date for additional information.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Refer to ASX Announcement of today's date for additional information.

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCA - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 02:34:02 UTC
