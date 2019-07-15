Shopping Centres Australasia Property : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCP

Notification of dividend / distribution
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday July 16, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
SCP
ASX +Security Description
FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday August 30, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar