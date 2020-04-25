Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 03:24am EDT

MILTON KEYNES, England (Reuters) - A fleet of robots on wheels that deliver shopping in the English town of Milton Keynes have seen their popularity surge as residents are stuck indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The robots, which come up roughly to an adult's knee height and look like smooth white plastic boxes mounted on six black wheels, are a familiar sight in the town, where they have been delivering groceries for over two years.

But since the government imposed strict social distancing measures on March 23, the devices have been busier than ever, delivering for free to National Health Service (NHS) staff and facing increased demand from the general public.

?Right now we are offering free delivery to all NHS workers within the community. We want to make life a little bit easier for these people in these very, very stressful times,? said Henry Harris-Burland, of Starship, the company that makes the robots.

"Lots of them are doing ... 80-hour weeks and they don?t have time to go to the local grocery store, so they use our robots for their shopping," he said. "We?re honoured that we can be part of that solution."

The robots have what looks like an antenna, topped with a small red flag to make it easier to spot them as they do their rounds. They are big enough to hold several bags of shopping as well as a pack of bottles.

Starship has doubled its fleet of delivery robots in Milton Keynes to 70 in the past three weeks. Harris-Burland said they had completed 100,000 autonomous deliveries in the town.

"Lots of the residents have been reaching out to us online asking us to deliver into their neighbourhood," he said.

"We?re doing everything we can as quickly as possible to expand to offer this service to more people, especially at this really important time."

(Reporting by Will Russell; writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aPhilippine economy to suffer first annual contraction in over 2 decades - central bank
RE
03:24aShopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:23aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : PATA's revises forecast to a 32% decline in visitor numbers in 2020
PU
04/24Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
04/24EXPLAINER : How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
RE
04/24U.S. weighs taking equity stakes in U.S. energy companies, Mnuchin says
RE
04/24Trump threatens to block aid for U.S. post office if it does not raise prices for Amazon
RE
04/24EXCLUSIVE : Trial of Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment running ahead of schedule, researcher says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Software-Defined Storage Market 2019-2023 | Surge in Cloud Adoption to..
2Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunit..
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities w..
4Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Intensive Care Unit Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities w..
5Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group