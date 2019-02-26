Shoprite has first half-year profit drop in more than a decade

Shoprite, which owns more than 2,800 outlets across Africa, said diluted headline earnings per share for the 26-weeks to Dec. 30 fell to 398.5 cents from 525.6 cents in the comparable period.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a fall to 419 cents. Headline earnings per share is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.

The Cape Town-based company's sales rose just 0.2 percent to 75.8 billion rand ($5.47 billion), while like-for-like sales declined by 2.7 percent.

Cost increases in rentals, electricity, security, transport and additional labour costs, also taking into account inflation in Angola, hit the company's bottom line, with trading profit down 19 percent to 3.3 billion rand.

"Our first half performance is below expectations, but not a reflection of the fundamental strength of the business," Chief Executive Pieter Engelbrecht said in a statement.

Deflation in basic food categories and supply constraints, stemming from strikes at its largest distribution centre, put pressure on Shoprite's South African business.

These supply issues coincided with more than half of the business going live on an IT system in the six months and adversely impacted product availability for customers, Shoprite said.

Estimated lost store sales resulting from stock issues exceeded 1 billion rand in the period, the retailer said.

In the group's Rest of Africa business, profitability suffered mainly as a result of the Angolan operation, where an 85.1 percent currency devaluation against the dollar since the beginning of 2018 caused affordability challenges.

Rest of Africa reported a trading loss of 61.8 million rand versus a trading profit of 552.7 million rand.

Shoprite shares were up 1.76 percent by 0823 GMT as the market had already priced in the earnings and sales decline following a trading update and profit warning in January.

The shares are down more than 10 percent year-to-date.

($1 = 13.8425 rand)

