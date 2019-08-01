Log in
Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. : (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering Officially Merge

08/01/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Today, engineering/architecture companies Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering (RPE) merged companies and will operate as Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. SEH is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., with 31 offices across nine states in the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming. Based in Durango, Colo., RPE offered civil engineer, highway design, and planning and land development services to public and private clients in southwestern Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

The merger leverages the strengths of both companies resulting in greater value for clients and employees. SEH expands its private sector client base, adds a new office to its slate of 31 offices and expands opportunity to work in southwestern Colorado. There is an opportunity to deepen the bench strength of specialized engineers, architects, planners and scientists as well as offer additional services to clients.

The 23 RPE employees will join the 800 engineers, architects, scientists and planners who make up SEH. SEH will add Durango to its existing three offices in Colorado – Denver, Pueblo and Lakewood.

“We recognize the value both companies offer to employees and clients,” said SEH CEO/President David Ott. “Russell Planning & Engineering is a well-known and well-respected company. As one company, we look forward to bringing additional services to our clients.”

In conclusion, Ott states, “We look forward to integrating these two great companies. We are excited for the many excellent opportunities ahead to expand services to more clients, develop our people, grow our business and to continue Building a Better World for All of Us®.”

The merger is official on August 1, 2019.

More About SEH
SEH is an employee-owned, professional services company made up of engineers, architects, planners and scientists headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Founded in 1927, SEH serves government, industrial, and commercial clients in the buildings, infrastructure, environmental, energy, transportation and water markets.

The 800 employee-owners share a common purpose: Building a Better World for All of Us®. This approach reflects a company-wide commitment to improving the quality of life by designing safer, more sustainable infrastructure for local, state and federal units of government, and helping industrial and commercial clients achieve their business goals. SEH has offices in nine states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
www.sehinc.com

More About Russell Planning & Engineering
Established in 2001 in Durango, Colorado, Russell Planning & Engineering has been providing services in land planning, entitlement, civil engineering, landscape design and construction management. The 23-person firm works with numerous types of clients and projects in the public as well as private sectors.


© Business Wire 2019
