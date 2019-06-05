Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. : (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering Sign Letter of Intent to Merge

Today, engineering/architecture companies Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.
(SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering (RPE) announced their intent
to merge. The pending merger agreement will leverage the strengths of
both companies resulting in greater value for clients and employees.
SEH has three offices in Colorado – Denver, Pueblo and Lakewood. With
the addition of the RPE Durango, Colorado office, there is an
opportunity to deepen the bench strength of specialized engineers,
architects, planners and scientists as well as offer additional services
to clients.
SEH CEO/President David Ott and RPE CEO/President Mike Russell share in
their excitement to merge companies.
“Early in the due diligence process, we recognized the value both
companies could offer to employees and clients,” said Ott. “Mike Russell
and his company are well-known, well-respected and award-winning. We
look forward to leveraging the talents of both companies for the benefit
of our clients and our employees.”
“SEH has a solid reputation and has stood the test of time. I believe
our clients and employees will benefit immediately,” said Russell. “SEH
offers an expansive suite of services our clients need to grow and
manage their infrastructure. The merger will also provide more training
and growth opportunities for our employees, and the opportunity to work
on different types of projects.”
In conclusion, Ott states, “We look forward to integrating these two
great companies. We are excited for the many excellent opportunities
ahead to expand services to more clients, develop our people, grow our
business and Build a Better World for All of Us®.”
The pending merger is conditional based on final transactions associated
with a merger. The merger is expected to be complete by August 1, 2019.
More About SEH
SEH is an employee-owned, professional
services company made up of engineers, architects, planners and
scientists headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Founded in 1927, SEH
serves government, industrial, and commercial clients in the buildings,
infrastructure, environmental, energy, transportation and water markets.
The 800 employee-owners share a common purpose: Building a Better World
for All of Us®. This approach reflects a company-wide
commitment to improving the quality of life by designing safer, more
sustainable infrastructure for local, state and federal units of
government, and helping industrial and commercial clients achieve their
business goals. SEH has offices in nine states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa,
Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
www.sehinc.com
More About Russell Planning & Engineering
Established in
2001 in Durango, Colorado, Russell Planning & Engineering has been
providing services in land planning, entitlement, civil engineering and
construction management. The 25-person firm works with numerous types of
clients and projects in the public as well as private sector.
https://www.russelleng.biz/
