Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. : (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering Sign Letter of Intent to Merge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Today, engineering/architecture companies Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering (RPE) announced their intent to merge. The pending merger agreement will leverage the strengths of both companies resulting in greater value for clients and employees.

SEH has three offices in Colorado – Denver, Pueblo and Lakewood. With the addition of the RPE Durango, Colorado office, there is an opportunity to deepen the bench strength of specialized engineers, architects, planners and scientists as well as offer additional services to clients.

SEH CEO/President David Ott and RPE CEO/President Mike Russell share in their excitement to merge companies.

“Early in the due diligence process, we recognized the value both companies could offer to employees and clients,” said Ott. “Mike Russell and his company are well-known, well-respected and award-winning. We look forward to leveraging the talents of both companies for the benefit of our clients and our employees.”

“SEH has a solid reputation and has stood the test of time. I believe our clients and employees will benefit immediately,” said Russell. “SEH offers an expansive suite of services our clients need to grow and manage their infrastructure. The merger will also provide more training and growth opportunities for our employees, and the opportunity to work on different types of projects.”

In conclusion, Ott states, “We look forward to integrating these two great companies. We are excited for the many excellent opportunities ahead to expand services to more clients, develop our people, grow our business and Build a Better World for All of Us®.”

The pending merger is conditional based on final transactions associated with a merger. The merger is expected to be complete by August 1, 2019.

More About SEH
SEH is an employee-owned, professional services company made up of engineers, architects, planners and scientists headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Founded in 1927, SEH serves government, industrial, and commercial clients in the buildings, infrastructure, environmental, energy, transportation and water markets.

The 800 employee-owners share a common purpose: Building a Better World for All of Us®. This approach reflects a company-wide commitment to improving the quality of life by designing safer, more sustainable infrastructure for local, state and federal units of government, and helping industrial and commercial clients achieve their business goals. SEH has offices in nine states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
www.sehinc.com

More About Russell Planning & Engineering
Established in 2001 in Durango, Colorado, Russell Planning & Engineering has been providing services in land planning, entitlement, civil engineering and construction management. The 25-person firm works with numerous types of clients and projects in the public as well as private sector.
https://www.russelleng.biz/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:24pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:23pBOEING : 777X faces engine snags, questions rise over delivery goal
RE
05:23pGAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pUNITED NATURAL FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:23pHORMEL FOODS : Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts
PU
05:23pRUMBLEON : Amended Current report filing
PU
05:23pPEGASUS GROUP HOLDINGS : and Plus Minus Power Have Selected Mohave County, Arizona as the home for their $3 Billion Renewable Energy Data Center
PR
05:23pAmerican BriVision Announces Positive Phase II (Part 2) Results for ABV-1504 for Major Depressive Disorder
GL
05:22pCARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Oil slumps on U.S. crude stock build, WTI touches Jan. low
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3RENAULT : Renault Puts Off Vote on Merger -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About