Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. : (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering Sign Letter of Intent to Merge

Today, engineering/architecture companies Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) and Russell Planning & Engineering (RPE) announced their intent to merge. The pending merger agreement will leverage the strengths of both companies resulting in greater value for clients and employees.

SEH has three offices in Colorado – Denver, Pueblo and Lakewood. With the addition of the RPE Durango, Colorado office, there is an opportunity to deepen the bench strength of specialized engineers, architects, planners and scientists as well as offer additional services to clients.

SEH CEO/President David Ott and RPE CEO/President Mike Russell share in their excitement to merge companies.

“Early in the due diligence process, we recognized the value both companies could offer to employees and clients,” said Ott. “Mike Russell and his company are well-known, well-respected and award-winning. We look forward to leveraging the talents of both companies for the benefit of our clients and our employees.”

“SEH has a solid reputation and has stood the test of time. I believe our clients and employees will benefit immediately,” said Russell. “SEH offers an expansive suite of services our clients need to grow and manage their infrastructure. The merger will also provide more training and growth opportunities for our employees, and the opportunity to work on different types of projects.”

In conclusion, Ott states, “We look forward to integrating these two great companies. We are excited for the many excellent opportunities ahead to expand services to more clients, develop our people, grow our business and Build a Better World for All of Us®.”

The pending merger is conditional based on final transactions associated with a merger. The merger is expected to be complete by August 1, 2019.

More About SEH

SEH is an employee-owned, professional services company made up of engineers, architects, planners and scientists headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Founded in 1927, SEH serves government, industrial, and commercial clients in the buildings, infrastructure, environmental, energy, transportation and water markets.

The 800 employee-owners share a common purpose: Building a Better World for All of Us®. This approach reflects a company-wide commitment to improving the quality of life by designing safer, more sustainable infrastructure for local, state and federal units of government, and helping industrial and commercial clients achieve their business goals. SEH has offices in nine states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

www.sehinc.com

More About Russell Planning & Engineering

Established in 2001 in Durango, Colorado, Russell Planning & Engineering has been providing services in land planning, entitlement, civil engineering and construction management. The 25-person firm works with numerous types of clients and projects in the public as well as private sector.

https://www.russelleng.biz/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005964/en/