Shorts International : Launches Latin America’s First Short Movie Channel to Air Exclusively on DIRECTV

Shorts
International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company
and operator of the ShortsTV
channel, is pleased to announce the launch of TVCortos, the new Latin
American HD TV channel dedicated to short movies.
TVCortos is available to viewers through DIRECTV, the pay-TV service
that delivers the best entertainment experience to more than 8 million
subscribers in South America, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia,
Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and the Caribbean. With a library of over 5,000
titles, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated
and documentary shorts, Shorts International is uniquely positioned to
capitalize on Latin America’s appetite for short content. The channel is
an all-Spanish language feed, with Spanish original-language content
representing approximately one-third of its programming at launch and
pushing rapidly above 50%.
Shorts International also plans to roll out its dedicated short movies
app across Latin American markets in the coming months, as the global
shift in entertainment preferences towards short form content with
multi-platform availability continues to gather pace.
Carter Pilcher, CEO of Shorts International, commented: “Working
with DIRECTV at the forefront of entertainment in Latin America is
exciting. It’s where some of the world’s most important trends are being
established. Entertainment tastes are changing globally but Latin
American audiences are leading the way into shorter form entertainment.
Now, TVCortos is bringing the highest quality short form entertainment -
the best films from Latin and international creators - to create one big
entertainment opportunity for Latin America.”
TVCortos will stream on channel 1521. In addition, on demand content
from TVCortos will be available through DIRECTV’s digital platforms.
About Shorts International
-
Shorts International is the world’s leading short movie entertainment
company
-
With over 5,000 titles, Shorts International has the world’s largest
library of shorts available on TV, online and in theatres, including
award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary
shorts from around the world
-
Shorts International owns ShortsTV, the world’s only 24/7 HD TV
channel dedicated to short movies. It is available in 47 million
households with 7 million subscribers across the US, Latin America,
the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia
-
In 2018, ShortsTV launched the ShortsTV App which marries the linear
ShortsTV feed with the functionality of the Internet, at the click of
a button on a viewer’s remote control. Using advanced machine-learning
algorithm technology, the ShortsTV App enables viewers to either watch
TV or to create, control and personalize their own TV channel,
engineered to their desired genres or moods
-
Online, ShortsTV offers hundreds of the world’s best independent
shorts for download on iTunes in 92 countries, as well as on Amazon
Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada) and
Verizon and Frontier (US)
-
Since 2006, Shorts International has exclusively presented the ‘Oscar
Nominated Short Films’ theatrical release in cinemas across the US,
South America, Europe, Australia and South Africa
-
Shorts International is headquartered in London, England and is
represented in the US by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned
subsidiary located in Los Angeles, CA. The company is led by Carter
Pilcher, CEO, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC
Networks as a significant minority shareholder
