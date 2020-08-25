Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography

(For more Reuters Special Reports, click on)
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug 25 (Reuters) - When David Collie
slipped off his shirt as he set out one sultry night to visit
some friends, he didn't know he was putting himself in grave
danger. But he was. He now fit the description: shirtless,
Black, male.
Moments later, Collie lay face down on the pavement, gunned
down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn’t commit.
The shooter was Fort Worth, Texas, police officer Hugo
Barron. He and his partner had been looking for two shirtless
Black men wanted for an armed robbery involving tennis shoes.
When the cops spotted David Collie, they pulled into the
apartment complex, got out of the squad car and started shouting
commands at him.
Police dashboard camera video shows that Collie was walking
away from the two cops as he pulled his hand out of his pocket
and raised his arm. That’s when Barron fired his gun. A
hollow-point bullet slammed into Collie’s back, punctured a lung
and severed his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist
down.
In the four years since then, Collie, now 37 years old, has
lived in nursing homes, afflicted with infections, pressure
sores, and bouts of crushing depression. As he talked about the
July 2016 shooting and what it took from him, wails from an
elderly patient echoed down the corridor. The odors of urine and
excrement wafted in from the hall. Collie closed his eyes and
exhaled. “Paralyzed over some tennis shoes? Come on, man,” he
said. “You’re playing with a human life here.”
To many Americans, the outlines of Collie’s encounter with
police have become dismayingly familiar in recent years — and
all the more so since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black
man, under the knee of a Minneapolis cop sparked mass protests
against racism and aggressive police tactics. The fate of
Collie’s attempt at redress has become familiar, too, and now
underpins demands that police be held accountable when they kill
or seriously injure people.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Collie
accused Barron of excessive force, a civil rights violation
under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. He thought
that any money from a settlement or jury award would give him
some measure of independence after the shooting cost him his job
and derailed his plans to return to college. He also thought
Barron should be held responsible for what he did.
Collie didn’t get very far. Barron, who hadn’t been
disciplined or charged with any wrongdoing for the shooting,
argued that he had acted reasonably on a fear that Collie was
about to shoot his partner. Collie said he took his hand from
his pocket to point to where he was going when Barron shot him.
The judge sided with Barron — though Collie had nothing to do
with the robbery the cops were investigating, had no gun on him,
and was 30 feet away with his back to Barron when the cop fired.
The judge ruled that Barron was entitled to qualified
immunity, a legal doctrine meant to protect police and other
government officials from frivolous lawsuits. A federal appeals
court, saying the case “exemplifies an individual’s being in the
wrong place at the wrong time,” upheld the lower court’s
decision.
“You shoot me, paralyze me, put me in a nursing home, ruin
everything, and I can’t get no type of compensation?” Collie
said. He leaned back in his bed. “This ain’t justice.”
Collie would have stood a much better chance of getting the
justice he sought if he had been able to sue elsewhere. That's
because, in excessive force lawsuits, courts in some parts of
the United States are more likely to deny cops immunity than
others.
In a review of 529 cases since 2005, Reuters found
significant differences in how the federal appeals courts treat
qualified immunity.
Plaintiffs fared worst in the court that heard Collie’s
appeal, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where judges
habitually follow precedents that favor police. The court
granted 64% of police requests for immunity in excessive force
cases.
By contrast, the 9th Circuit has set a higher bar for
police. The appellate judges there granted immunity in just 42%
of police requests for immunity in excessive force cases.
The regional disparities are also evident in federal
district courts, where excessive force lawsuits are actually
heard and which must follow precedents set by their respective
appellate courts. In an analysis of 435 federal district court
rulings in excessive force cases from 2014 to 2018 in California
and Texas, the two most populous states, judges in Texas granted
immunity to police at nearly twice the rate of California judges
— 59% of cases, compared to 34%.
A plaintiff’s chances are so much better in California that
one who was armed in an encounter with police is more likely to
overcome qualified immunity than one who was unarmed in Texas.
TARGET OF OUTRAGE
For years, the words “qualified immunity” were seldom heard
outside of legal and academic circles, where critics have long
contended that the doctrine is unjust. But outrage over the
killing of George Floyd and incidents like it have made this
50-year-old legal doctrine — created by the U.S. Supreme Court
itself — a target of broad public demands for comprehensive
reform to rein in police behavior.
The criticism that qualified immunity denies justice to
victims of police brutality is well-founded. As Reuters reported
just two weeks before Floyd’s death, the immunity defense has
been making it easier for cops to kill or injure civilians with
impunity. Based on federal appellate court records, the report
showed, courts have been granting cops immunity at increasing
rates in recent years — even when judges found the behavior so
egregious that it violated a plaintiff’s civil rights — thanks
largely to continual Supreme Court guidance that has favored
police.
The regional differences Reuters has found in how qualified
immunity is granted only add to arguments that the doctrine is
unfair. “It’s essential to our system of government that access
to justice should be the same in Dallas and Houston as in
Phoenix and Las Vegas,” said Paul Hughes, a prominent civil
rights attorney who frequently argues before the U.S. Supreme
Court. “It shouldn’t turn on the happenstance of geography as to
whether or not they (plaintiffs) have a remedy.”
The “happenstance of geography” shows up in a comparison of
Collie’s case to the one Benny Herrera’s family filed after a
cop killed him in 2011. Police in Tustin, California, were
looking for the 31-year-old father of four after a former
girlfriend reported that he had assaulted her. They found him
walking along a lightly trafficked road, behaving erratically.
As in Collie’s case, a cop opened fire when he thought Herrera
was about to shoot him. Like Collie, Herrera did not have a gun.
In the Herrera family’s lawsuit, the cop was denied
immunity. The district court judge, and the 9th Circuit Court of
Appeals after him, weighed the same question as the courts in
Collie’s case: Did the shooter act reasonably on a fear for his
and others’ safety when he used deadly force? In this instance,
the court said no. The case could move forward.
Before the family’s lawsuit got to trial, the plaintiffs
secured a $1.4 million settlement. Herrera always wanted his
children to be financially secure, Elizabeth Landeros, mother of
one of his children, said. They lost their father, she said, but
at least “now they’ll be OK.”
PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES
Qualified immunity plays out differently from region to
region because of differences in judicial philosophies among
those regions, lawyers and legal experts said.
Over the years, the Supreme Court has repeatedly told lower
courts to use an objective analysis when weighing police claims
of immunity: They must determine whether the force used was
reasonable or excessive, and if the latter, whether the specific
type of force used has already been defined as illegal under
“clearly established” precedent.
But how judges answer those questions is influenced by their
personal views on police authority and individuals’ rights, and
their views often reflect the cultural and political landscapes
they inhabit. In typically conservative areas, judges tend to
favor police, while in more liberal parts of the country, they
tend to favor plaintiffs. Those tendencies get baked into
circuit court precedents that all judges in that circuit must
follow.
Most judges are from the area where they serve and grew up
in that culture, and “whether they are liberal or conservative,
they are bound to apply the law as it’s developed in that
circuit,” said Karen Blum, a professor at Suffolk University Law
School in Boston and a critic of qualified immunity. “Is it
fair? No.”
The liberal-leaning 9th Circuit, where the Herrera family
sued, has established in its precedents powerful support for
plaintiffs. Among them are rulings cautioning against throwing
out excessive force cases before a jury has had a chance to
weigh an officer’s credibility, and requiring more than
officers’ claims that they feared for their safety as grounds
for granting immunity.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly rebuked the 9th Circuit for
its willingness to deny cops immunity, and especially for
applying, as the high court wrote in a 2011 ruling, “a high
level of generality” when analyzing the question of clearly
established precedent.
PERCEIVED THREATS
Judges in the 5th Circuit, where Collie’s case was heard,
are more likely to prioritize police power over citizens' rights
and liberties. Courts in the 5th Circuit habitually cite
precedents that favor police by treating an officer’s perception
of a threat as the key consideration. They do the same when
deciding whether the force used was illegal under clearly
established precedent, requiring that the material facts of the
two cases be nearly identical.
“If you approach these cases by placing a thumb on the scale
in favor of police officers, you will tend to search the record
for any basis in which to conclude that the actions police
officers ultimately took were justified,” said Hughes, the civil
rights lawyer.
Across the country, different judicial approaches result in
different outcomes for similar cases — including numerous cases
like Collie’s, in which cops claimed they were countering a
threat to themselves or others when they shot someone from
behind.
In Indio, California, a cop was denied immunity after
fatally shooting Ernest Foster Jr three times in the back during
a foot chase at a shopping plaza, even though police recovered a
gun from the scene. And in Denver, Colorado, an officer was
denied immunity after shooting Michael Valdez in the back,
severely injuring him, though the cop himself had been shot
during the preceding car chase.
These cases were in the 9th and 10th Circuits, respectively,
both relatively plaintiff-friendly, based on the Reuters
analysis of how often they granted qualified immunity.
But in Houston, a cop was granted immunity after fatally
shooting Gerrit Perkins in the back while Perkins crouched in a
closet holding a cordless phone. Perkins was unarmed. And in
Bradley County, Arkansas, an officer was granted immunity after
shooting Davdrin Goffin in the back, partially paralyzing him,
even though he had already been patted down for weapons. He,
too, was unarmed.
These cases were in the more police-friendly 5th and 8th
Circuits, respectively, based on how often they granted
qualified immunity.
Minnesota, where George Floyd lived, is also in the 8th
Circuit. The day state investigators arrested the Minneapolis
officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck as he died, the appellate
court granted immunity to cops in Burnsville, Minnesota, who
killed Map Kong, a man in a mental health crisis, when they shot
him in the back as he ran away holding a knife.
ESSENTIAL TO POLICING
Police officers and their supporters say qualified immunity
is essential to ensure that police can make split-second
decisions in dangerous situations without having to worry about
being sued later. “If we expose police officers to these suits
on a regular basis, who would ever want to be a police officer?”
said Kent Scheidegger, a lawyer with the pro-law enforcement
Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, based in Sacramento,
California.
However, denial of immunity doesn’t necessarily mean a
certain loss for police. It means only that a lawsuit can move
toward a jury trial or a financial settlement. District court
data show that when cops were denied immunity in California and
Texas, the cases were settled at about the same rate, 64% of the
time. In nearly all of the remaining cases, a jury decided in
favor of the police.
Even when a plaintiff secures recompense through a
settlement or a jury award, the cops are nearly always
indemnified against personal liability, meaning local
governments — typically named as defendants — or their insurers
cover the costs.
This widespread practice, legal experts said, undermines the
ability of lawsuits to deter excessive force, particularly since
cops are rarely prosecuted or otherwise disciplined for their
actions. “There is no sense of justice being done,” said Blum,
the Suffolk University law professor. “The goal should be to
deter, in some way to have a price paid if you engage in this
kind of behavior.”
Blum is part of a broad coalition of lawyers, scholars,
civil rights groups and politicians who in recent years have
called for qualified immunity to be reined in. As currently
applied, they say, the doctrine too often denies even an attempt
at justice to people who believe they are victims of excessive
force and fails to hold police accountable.
An increasing number of judges of all stripes have also
expressed frustration with the doctrine and the Supreme Court’s
repeated interventions that have made it harder to deny
immunity. In an opinion last year, Judge Don Willett, appointed
to the 5th Circuit by President Donald Trump, put it bluntly:
“The real-world functioning of modern immunity practice —
essentially ‘heads government wins, tails plaintiff loses’ —
leaves many victims violated but not vindicated.”
The justices have offered few explanations for their stance
on qualified immunity beyond writing in opinions that the
doctrine is important “to society as a whole” and balances
individuals’ rights with the need to curb litigation that could
unduly burden government officials. Two of the justices —
liberal Sonia Sotomayor and conservative Clarence Thomas — have
criticized qualified immunity in written opinions in recent
years. All nine current justices declined to be interviewed for
this article.
Amid the protests in the wake of Floyd’s death, expectations
ran high that the Supreme Court would finally move to restrict
or end qualified immunity by taking up at least one of several
petitions to hear cases backed by opponents of the doctrine. But
in early June, it rejected those petitions.
Congress moved swiftly to draft police reform measures, but
legislative proposals, including some that would have ended
qualified immunity, stalled as Democrats and Republicans
deadlocked over issues of addressing racial inequality and
police accountability. President Donald Trump’s White House and
some Republicans in Congress have called eliminating qualified
immunity for police a “non-starter” on the grounds that it would
deter police officers from doing their jobs properly.
A NEW BEGINNING
In the summer of 2016, David Collie was putting his life in
order and putting a troubled past behind him.
More than a decade earlier, as a student at Texas Southern
University in Houston, he had become involved in a gang,
indulging in “glamor, clothes, money and girls,” he said. When
he pulled a gun on an adversary and took his car for a ride,
Collie was charged with robbery and evading arrest and spent 11
years in prison.
Two months before Barron shot him, Collie had landed a
full-time gig building supermarket produce displays. He liked
the work, and he was cheered to be saving money before resuming
college classes in cinematography in the fall. “Work and school,
that was always the plan,” he said.
On the night of July 27, he got a call. Some friends who
lived in the same apartment complex were arguing. It was late,
and he had to be at work at 7 a.m., but he decided to walk over
to the couple’s home to try to calm them and provide a diversion
for their children, who called him Uncle David.
Officer Barron of the Fort Worth police and Tarrant County
Deputy Sheriff Vanesa Flores were working off-duty paid security
detail for a nearby apartment complex that night. They had just
heard from dispatch that two shirtless Black men had made off
with two pairs of tennis shoes, valued at $225 each, in a deal
organized through Facebook. One of the suspects, the officers
heard, had brandished a gun.
Just after midnight, police dashboard camera video shows,
the two officers were walking toward Collie when Flores trains
her flashlight on him. Barron pulls out his pistol. Collie turns
around briefly and then continues to walk away.
Collie said the pair were shouting commands at him and over
each other. He was confused, unsure about what to do, he said.
“They asked me where I was going, I was pointing,” he said. “I
was trying to comply.”
The instant Collie pulled his right hand out of his pocket
to point, Barron fired. “You didn’t have to shoot me,” Collie
recalled saying after the force of the bullet slammed him to the
pavement.
Time elapsed from the cops first appearing on the dash-cam
to the shooting: five seconds.
The Fort Worth Police Department declined to comment and
declined to make Barron available for comment. Flores, who no
longer works for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, could not
be reached.
After the Fort Worth police internal affairs division
investigated the shooting, the Tarrant County Criminal District
Attorney’s Office presented the evidence to a grand jury, which
declined to indict Barron on any criminal charges. A spokeswoman
for the office noted that Flores “did not cause, participate in,
or contribute to the shooting,” and had no further comment.
SHACKLED IN RECOVERY
Collie endured a difficult two-month recovery in hospital.
In addition to his paralysis and other medical issues that
linger to this day, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress
disorder. Doctors removed a bullet fragment from his chest seven
weeks after the shooting.
He was also shackled to his hospital bed for nearly the
entire time because police had charged him with aggravated
assault on a public servant. A grand jury eventually declined to
indict him.
In March 2017, Collie filed his lawsuit in federal district
court in Fort Worth, naming Barron, Flores, the City of Fort
Worth, Tarrant County, and several other officers as defendants.
Any money Collie got would allow him to afford a home and a car
modified for his disability. He also hoped to pay for physical
therapy to try to walk again, though doctors said that was a
long shot. “It’s like the world is saying, ‘I’m sorry, we’re
wrong we did that…We’re going to help you out, help you get back
on your feet,’ ” Collie said of the recompense he sought.
Less than a month after Collie sued, lawyers for Barron,
provided and paid for by Fort Worth, requested qualified
immunity for the cop. Early on, Judge John McBryde dismissed
Collie’s claims against all defendants other than Barron and
Fort Worth.
In court papers, Barron’s lawyers said the cop had acted
reasonably because he believed Collie had a handgun and was
moving to take aim at Flores. Flores had also told investigators
that night that she thought she saw something in Collie’s hand.
“In using reasonable force to stop an apparent deadly threat,
Officer Barron violated none of Plaintiff’s constitutional or
other rights and is entitled to qualified immunity,” Barron’s
lawyers argued.
Collie had no gun. A boxcutter was found in the grass near
where Collie went down, according to the police report. Collie
said he always carried a boxcutter with him because it was
necessary for his job. He adamantly denied that he was holding
the boxcutter when he raised his hand to point. He said he
believes Barron cited it as an excuse to cover up a mistake.
Barron’s request for immunity asserted that whether Collie
was armed or not was irrelevant. “Merely arguing that in the end
it must somehow be unreasonable to shoot an unarmed suspect is
not enough” to let a lawsuit go forward, the request said.
Collie’s lawyers countered that Barron “created a threat in
his mind that did not exist.” A forensic expert they hired to
map the scene, capture images using a drone and analyze the
dash-cam footage concluded that Collie was not holding an
object, let alone pointing it at Flores, when he was shot.
EXCESSIVE AND UNREASONABLE?
In July 2017, McBryde granted Barron’s request for immunity.
In his decision, he relied on a stringent 5th Circuit standard
for finding that excessive force was used: not only that the
plaintiff’s injury resulted from force that was “clearly
excessive,” but also that the excessive force was “clearly
unreasonable.”
As a Texas judge, McBryde supported his ruling that shooting
Collie was reasonable by drawing on 5th Circuit precedents that
elevate an officer’s perception of a threat as the key
consideration in weighing an immunity claim. He cited a 2003
precedent that force is presumed to be reasonable when police
perceive a threat, even if alternative courses of action were
available.
Even if Collie had nothing in his hand and did not point at
Flores, he had no right to a trial, McBryde said in his ruling,
“because the test is whether Barron acted reasonably in light of
what he perceived.”
McBryde declined to comment.
Collie fared no better with his appeal to the 5th Circuit.
Noting that Collie “fit the description of one of the suspects,”
the appeals court in 2018 agreed that Barron’s perception that
night mattered most.
The appeals court cited its own precedents. One was a 2008
ruling, Ramirez v. Knoulton, which said that cops do not have to
wait to act against a threat and that “courts should not second
guess the timing of that realization.” Another was a 2016 ruling
that singled out a Houston cop’s perception of an immediate
threat as the most important consideration in granting immunity.
In that case, the cop claimed he shot Ricardo Salazar-Limon in
the back, paralyzing him, after Salazar reached for his
waistband. Salazar was unarmed.
A spokesman for the 5th Circuit declined to comment for this
article.
Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers
Association, said the courts made the right decision to throw
out Collie’s suit. Barron is “a good officer,” Ramirez added.
“His work product speaks for itself.” The legal system, he said,
must recognize the dangers officers face on the job.
Barron was moved to a special tactical unit of the Fort
Worth police in 2018.
Plaintiffs and civil rights activists said the 5th Circuit
is providing an easy out for cops who use excessive force
because it is particularly receptive to the argument that they
perceived a lethal threat.
Daniel Harawa, a lawyer affiliated with the NAACP Legal
Defense and Educational Fund, called this defense “How to get
out of a civil lawsuit 101.” He said he fears that as this line
of defense succeeds, “we almost incentivize police officers to
reflexively say, ‘I saw him reaching, I saw an object.’ ”
MEANWHILE, IN CALIFORNIA
The cop who shot and killed Benny Herrera used the same
defense as Barron. But that was in California, not Texas.
On the morning of Dec. 17, 2011, Herrera was visiting his
former girlfriend, Hilda Ramirez. He spent time playing with her
children and making them breakfast. Over the meal, Ramirez later
told detectives, Herrera said he had a feeling something big was
going to happen that day.
Around 2 p.m., he left for home. He returned just 15 minutes
later, his demeanor changed — paranoid, pacing back and forth,
his eyes glossy. Ramirez recognized the signs: Herrera battled
substance abuse for much of his life. He had been in and out of
prison, too, for armed robbery, drug possession and parole
violations. Court records show that in two instances,
girlfriends had called the cops because they feared for their
safety after Herrera became agitated.
When Herrera saw Ramirez texting her new boyfriend, he
punched her in the head, grabbed her cellphone and left. Ramirez
called 911 to report what had happened. She told the operator
that Herrera had not used a weapon and did not carry one. A
dispatcher relayed to the responding officers that Herrera was
not known to carry weapons.
Minutes later, Tustin police officers Brian Miali and
Osvaldo Villarreal — in separate vehicles — found Herrera
walking along El Camino Real where it runs alongside Interstate
5. A cigarette dangled from Herrera’s lips. It was a cold and
cloudy afternoon, and he kept his right hand in the pocket of
his black hoodie.
Dashboard camera video from the scene shows Herrera running
away and then turning around and skipping backward as he veers
into the middle of the street. The officers close in, trying to
hem in Herrera between the two vehicles. Each cop drew his gun.
“Get your hand out of your pocket!” Villarreal shouted as
his vehicle approached Herrera, who at that instant wheeled
around toward Villarreal with his right arm flailing. Almost
immediately, Villarreal fired his gun through the car’s open
passenger side window.
Villarreal told investigators that he felt “trapped” when
Herrera turned toward him and that he believed Herrera was armed
and would shoot him. When Herrera “charged at me” and started to
pull his hand out of his pocket, Villarreal told investigators,
“I knew he had the drop on me, and as I came up, I fired twice.”
But Herrera was unarmed. A pack of cigarettes, a syringe,
and several coins were recovered near his body. Toxicology tests
found methamphetamine and tranquilizers in his blood.
After investigating the incident, the Orange County District
Attorney’s Office concluded in a January 2013 report that
Villarreal’s use of deadly force was reasonable because he
thought Herrera was armed. It recommended no criminal charges.
Herrera’s family filed an excessive force lawsuit in federal
district court in Santa Ana against Villarreal and the City of
Tustin.
Villarreal quickly requested qualified immunity. Judge
Josephine Staton denied the request. She cited a 9th Circuit
ruling, Deorle v. Rutherford, that sets a higher bar for cops
than the 5th Circuit precedents cited in Collie’s case. It says
that “a simple statement by an officer that he fears for his
safety or the safety of others is not enough; there must be
objective factors to justify such a concern.”
Staton declined to comment.
Villarreal appealed, but in 2016, the 9th Circuit upheld the
lower court’s decision. It cited the Deorle precedent and others
to conclude that Herrera was not an immediate threat to the
officers. Herrera did not try to flee, and Villarreal gave him
no time to act upon the order to take his hand out of his pocket
before shooting, the appeals court said.
The ruling also cited precedents that clarified when deadly
force is justified, including one from 2005 that said a
suspect’s involvement in a domestic incident does not
necessarily make him an immediate threat to an officer.
A spokeswoman for the 9th Circuit declined to comment for
this article.
The appellate court’s decision meant the excessive force
claim could proceed. Soon, the plaintiffs faced a choice:
continue to trial or accept a settlement with the city.
Elizabeth Landeros, a former girlfriend of Herrera and
mother of one of his children, said she felt Villarreal should
be held responsible for leaving her child without a father. But
the family’s lawyers were wary that the jury would be persuaded
by the defense’s arguments that Herrera was a dangerous man with
a criminal history and a drug problem. The family ultimately
agreed to accept a $1.4 million settlement, split among
Herrera’s parents and his four children.
A spokesman for Tustin police said, “The litigation ended to
the satisfaction of all parties,” and declined to comment
further. Villarreal retired from the department and could not be
reached.
‘LET'S BE HONEST’
Without the recompense he sought in his lawsuit, David
Collie gets by on Social Security disability benefits and
Medicaid. In early June, he moved to an assisted living
facility. He still shares a bathroom, but now has his own living
space. His mother, Pamela McCloud, whose house doesn’t have
wheelchair access, got training as a home health aide so that if
her son is ever able to move into his own place, she can care
for him.
Collie has closely followed media coverage of the protests
sparked by George Floyd’s death and the ensuing debate about
police reform. “The part I like about it, as a Black man that
experienced it and sees what’s going on, is now you have white
people and people from different nationalities saying, ‘Yeah,
let’s be honest about it.’ ”
About his own situation, he said that without his Christian
faith, “I probably wouldn’t even want to be alive.” His faith
has allowed him to forgive Barron, he said, “but he was wrong.”
Collie said he thinks “bad apples” may taint many police
departments with racism and excessive force across the country,
but in the main, he defends cops, including the Fort Worth
police. “It’s an honorable profession,” he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in Fort Worth, Texas; Lawrence
Hurley in Washington, D.C.; Andrea Januta in New York; and
Jackie Botts and Jaimi Dowdell in Los Angeles. Edited by John
Blanton and Janet Roberts.)