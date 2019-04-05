Shoulder Widening & Rumble Strips Installation on US-95 Near Needles to Begin (PDF) Effective: 4/5/19 to 10/31/20

_________________________________________________caltrans8.info

State of California • Department of Transportation

PRESS RELEASE

19-123

08-1E5824

Date: Friday, April 5, 2019

District: 8 - Riverside/San Bernardino

Contact: Emily.Leinen@dot.ca.gov

Phone: (909) 383-4631

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SHOULDER WIDENING & RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLATION ON US-95 NEAR

NEEDLES TO BEGIN

SAN BERNARDINO - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a shoulder widening and rumble strip installation operation on U.S. Route 95 (US-95) near Needles. Work will begin on April 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with flagging operation in the area. Be advised, weather may affect with project.

###