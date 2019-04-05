Log in
Shoulder Widening & Rumble Strips Installation on US-95 Near Needles to Begin (PDF) Effective: 4/5/19 to 10/31/20

04/05/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

_________________________________________________caltrans8.info

State of California • Department of Transportation

PRESS RELEASE

19-123

08-1E5824

Date: Friday, April 5, 2019

District: 8 - Riverside/San Bernardino

Contact: Emily.Leinen@dot.ca.gov

Phone: (909) 383-4631

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SHOULDER WIDENING & RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLATION ON US-95 NEAR

NEEDLES TO BEGIN

SAN BERNARDINO - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a shoulder widening and rumble strip installation operation on U.S. Route 95 (US-95) near Needles. Work will begin on April 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with flagging operation in the area. Be advised, weather may affect with project.

###

Disclaimer

California Department of Transportation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 23:07:01 UTC
