Shoulder Widening & Rumble Strips Installation on US-95 Near Needles to Begin (PDF) Effective: 4/8/19 to 10/31/20

Date: Friday, April 5, 2019
District: 8 - Riverside/San Bernardino
SHOULDER WIDENING & RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLATION
ON US-95 NEAR NEEDLES TO BEGIN
SAN BERNARDINO - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a shoulder widening and rumble strip installation operation on U.S. Route 95 (US-95) near Needles. This $5 million project will be completed spring 2022 and bring US-95 shoulders to state standards while improving the safety of commuters. Work will begin north of Goffs Rd (PM 55.4/56) on April 8, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a flagging operation in the area. Be advised, weather may affect this project.
