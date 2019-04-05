Log in
Shoulder Widening & Rumble Strips Installation on US-95 Near Needles to Begin (PDF) Effective: 4/8/19 to 10/31/20

04/05/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

_________________________________________________caltrans8.info

State of California • Department of Transportation

PRESS RELEASE

19-123

08-1E5824

Date: Friday, April 5, 2019

District: 8 - Riverside/San Bernardino

Contact: Emily.Leinen@dot.ca.gov

Phone: (909) 383-4631

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SHOULDER WIDENING & RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLATION

ON US-95 NEAR NEEDLES TO BEGIN

SAN BERNARDINO - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a shoulder widening and rumble strip installation operation on U.S. Route 95 (US-95) near Needles. This $5 million project will be completed spring 2022 and bring US-95 shoulders to state standards while improving the safety of commuters. Work will begin north of Goffs Rd (PM 55.4/56) on April 8, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a flagging operation in the area. Be advised, weather may affect this project.

###

Disclaimer

California Department of Transportation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 03:27:04 UTC
